The 5 best films of Carmelo Gómez and Emma Suárez

They were, are and will be one of the most iconic couples in our cinema, the quintessence of cinematographic chemistry, capable of turning friendship and affinity into a vehicle to tell some of the most evocative love stories in Spanish cinema.

Emma and Carmelo, Carmelo and Emma.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Fotogramas and coinciding with their reunion 25 years after the premiere of ‘Tierra’, we recall the 5 best films with which Emma Suárez and Carmelo Gómez crossed the big screen:

5 ‘Your name poisons my dreams’ (Pilar Miró, 1996)

In fifth place, we find ‘Your name poisons my dreams’, one of the last films directed by Pilar Miró that adapted the homonymous novel by Joaquín Leguina in which a verse by Luis Cernuda gave the title to this romantic thriller set in a postwar Spanish period of betrayal, revenge and political crimes.

4 ‘The red squirrel’ (Julio Medem, 1993)

One step away from the podium is ‘The Red Squirrel’ and that complex cinematographic exercise by Julio Medem that played with amnesia, appearances and lies to make a camping holiday the setting for a surreal summer love story.

3 ‘Cows’ (Julio Medem, 1992)

The bronze medal is for Medem’s feature film debut, one of the most surprising and original operas of Spanish cinema, that unforgettable rural drama that had its roots in several generations of two families in the Basque Country and in which viscerality, passion and violence intermingled in the middle of a Gipuzkoan valley of extraordinary and striking visual beauty.

2 ‘Earth’ (Julio Medem, 1996)

Secondly we find the always enigmatic ‘Earth’ by Julio Medem, a journey of dualities, human contrapositions and emotional unfoldments in which the chinchilla, the wine and the fumigations were confused with the inevitable and impossible love of two characters besieged by a routine of shepherds broken by lightning and reflections around the cosmos.

1 ‘The dog in the manger’ (Pilar Miró, 1996)

And at the top of the ranking stands ‘El perro del hortelano’, a period superproduction and immortal legacy of Pilar Miró who adapted in verse one of Lope de Vega’s most illustrious works. Winner of 7 Goya Awards, went down in history as one of the best historical recreations of Spanish cinema and as an interpretive recital by two actors who, above all, loved working together.

