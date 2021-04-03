The 5 best F1 cars that Spanish drivers have raced with – F1 – Autobild.es

Throughout the history of the Formula 1, a total of 13 Spanish pilots have participated in at least one Grand Prix of the premier class. From Paco Godia in 1951 to present times, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, passing through De Portago, Soler-Roig, De Villota, Pérez-Sala, Campos … Of the entire list, very few managed to establish themselves in the championship and access cars with the level to score points or get on the podium, much less fight for victories or the title, something that seemed unthinkable for a driver from our country to do until the start of Alonso’s adventure with Renault F1.

Since 2000, Formula 1 has grown a lot in terms of popularity, and much of the fault lies precisely with Alonso and his successes. Also, on the grid in the last 20 years we have seen other Spanish drivers who have had good cars, who have been in the points regularly and who have reached the podium. These are the 5 best F1 cars of the Spanish drivers who competed in the premier class for more than one season and / or in more than one team.

Marc Gené – Williams FW25 (2003)

After spending two seasons in the Minardi team (1999 and 2000), Marc Gene He signed for the Williams F1 team as a tester and reserve in 2001. This gave him the option to participate in numerous tests – in a time where they were not limited, as now – to join a team that came to fight with Ferrari in the World Championship. Builders. Marc participated in three great prizes with Williams, always replacing the incumbent Ralf Schumacher.

His best performance was the 2003 Italian GP, in Monza, where he finished in a meritorious fifth position, thus adding five points at the wheel of the Williams FW25, a car that allowed Williams to finish second in the Constructors ‘World Cup, just 14 points behind Ferrari, with Juan Pablo Montoya third in the Drivers’ World Championship, 11 points behind Michael Schumacher.

Pedro de la Rosa – McLaren MP4-20 (2005)

In case of De la Rosa It’s similar to Gené’s: his first-row car appearances came after his promotion to the team’s starting job for different reasons. The Catalan debuted in the Formula 1 with the modest Arrows team in 1999, reaching points in the always crazy Australian GP of that year with a creditable sixth place. Later, Pedro repeated in Arrows (2000) and also raced for Jaguar before signing for McLaren as a test driver in 2003. Only two years later he received the opportunity to participate in the Bahrain GP, ​​replacing Juan Pablo Montoya, who he had been injured … and finished in a magnificent fifth position in the McLaren MP4-20 (which he knew perfectly, after having done numerous tests), reaching the fastest lap of the race. That year McLaren finished second in the Constructors’ World Championship, only behind Renault, in a fair fight for the championship.

This good performance helped him so that when McLaren had to find a replacement for Montoya, who was leaving to compete in the US in the middle of the season, the British formation trusted him. Pedro completed the second half of 2006 in the McLaren MP4-21 (which finished third in the World Championship). The Spaniard scored in five of the eight races held and achieved the remembered podium at the Hungarian GP.

Fernando Alonso – Renault R25 / R26 (2005 and 2006) and McLaren MP4-22 (2007)

In the list of best F1 cars Of the Spanish pilots we cannot leave out the two cars with which Fernando Alonso was proclaimed World Champion: the Renault F1 R25 and R26. They were cars that gave Alonso the necessary tools to fight for the titles with Kimi Räikkönen (2005) and Michael Schumacher (2006), although he never enjoyed the technical superiority that we later saw in teams like Brawn GP, ​​Red Bull or that we now see in Mercedes.

The McLaren MP4-22, with which he raced in 2007, he was able to achieve a historical record and with a certain margin over Ferrari. However, the internal war in McLaren during that season and the espionage case for which the formation led by Ron Dennis was tried and punished, threw all the aspirations of the team to the ground. Neither Alonso nor Hamilton achieved the drivers ‘title (Räikkönen, who had a magnificent season, won the title by one point) and McLaren was expelled from the Constructors’ World Cup. All despite the MP4-22 being the fastest car on the grid … but that’s not always enough.

Why is Ferrari not on the list? Unfortunately for Alonso’s aspirations, the Scuderia cars he raced in weren’t good enough to fight Red Bull, the title winner between 2010 and 2013.

Carlos Sainz – McLaren MCL35 (2020)

After its beginnings in Toro Rosso and from a brief stint at Renault, Carlos Sainz came to a ‘wound’ McLaren team in 2020. The British formation was at the tail of the grid when the Madrid native arrived to replace Fernando Alonso, and Carlos grew up with her. His first year at McLaren was brilliant, and that helped him to erase any doubts there might be about his quality: in addition to achieving his first podium (Brazilian GP), he finished in a brilliant sixth position in the Drivers’ World Championship and contributed to McLaren finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championship.

Although these results seemed insurmountable in 2021, Sainz continued to be as effective and consistent behind the wheel of the McLaren MCL35, a car that with the points of Sainz and his partner, Lando Norris, finished third in the Constructors’ World Championship and got two podiums, one with Carlos Sainz at the wheel (Italian GP) and another with Lando Norris (Austrian GP). Will we include any Ferraris on this list in the next few years? We will see…

Jaime Alguersuari – Toro Rosso STR6

Jaime Alguersuari He participated in two and a half seasons of Formula 1, between 2009 and 2011, all with Toro Rosso. During his time in the premier class, he left very good performances and his dismissal from the ‘Red Bull universe’ was considered unfair, as he had the talent to continue linked to the championship. Furthermore, he was told that he would not continue in F1 in 2012 at the end of the year, so he had no options of finding another seat. He would not achieve it in the following seasons either, although he maintained contact with other teams.

In his two and a half years in F1, the Barcelona native completed good races, and without a doubt his best season was his last, 2011. With the Toro Rosso STR6, Jaime scored 26 points, eleven more than his teammate Sébastien Buemi, and achieved his best results in F1: two seventh places, in the Italian and Korean GPs. After going through the premier class, he tried his luck in other championships, such as Formula E, without much luck. In 2015 he announced his retirement as a pilot and went on to dedicate himself to his other passion: music.

