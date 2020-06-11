June 11, 2020 | 10:13 am

Has it happened to you that you need to hire a person to cover a strategic position of the business? Finding the right person represents a great challenge since the costs derived from a bad hiring can be very high and the opportunity cost even higher.

Some of the most serious consequences are:

The cost of rotation in managerial and executive positions is variable, however, there are estimates that range from 125% of salary to 200%, according to an article published by Forbes.It is important not only to consider the liquidation or termination of the person , but also other costs such as the time invested in searching, training, hiring costs, integration time and commitment to business results and, lastly, the work environment generated by the termination of a position like this.

In addition to the economic impact of a selection failure, what is worrying are the statistics that show us that traditional methods are no longer being as effective:

For this reason, many companies leave this work in the hands of Executive Search or Executive Search professionals, since they have processes and methods to improve the selection process, do it more objectively and also take care of confidentiality at all times.

We leave you a list of what we consider to be the Top Headhunters for Managerial and Senior Management positions in Mexico. This list is made as a Directory so we do not give a specific ranking to each company.

Heidrick & Struggles – Characterized by providing world-class Executive Search services, leadership consulting, and services for boards of directors in the Mexican market. His office serves client organizations in all industries and has a deep understanding of each executive function.

www.heidrick.com

Joseph Gamache – It is the only Executive Search and Headhunting firm in the market that has a scientific selection model with which they increase up to 80% the probability of success of a good recruitment vs. traditional models that only assure 38%. In addition to these services, they offer Digital Attraction, Scientific Assessment Tools, Talent Mapping and services tailored to each of their clients.

www.josephgamache.com

Korn Ferry – Consulting firm for individuals and organizations globally. Their job is to maximize the potential and capabilities of people to help leaders, organizations and societies to succeed. They provide services through three lines of business: Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep.

www.kornferry.com

Russell Reynolds – Has a network of consultants with experience primarily in the Health, Technology, Financial Services, Consumer and Industrial industries. Providing leadership advisory services, including executive search, executive evaluation, CEO succession, management and transformation team evaluation, among others.

www.russellreynolds.com

Spencer Stuart – Your consultants collaborate across industries and functions to help organizations find and develop outstanding leaders, improve leadership team effectiveness, and support strategic or cultural transformation. They have a wide portfolio of services for the different needs of companies.

www.spencerstuart.com

Remember that the most effective way to find the ideal candidate who remains committed to the organization and, consequently, achieves business results, is through expert professionals who will do so through highly proven processes and methodologies.

When making a decision, do so thinking not only about the short-term outlay, but also about the long-term return on investment.