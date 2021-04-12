The 5 best exchanges to invest in cryptocurrencies

1- Binance

Among the large number of exchanges to invest in cryptocurrencies, Binance is number 1 in market capitalization, according to the CoinMarketCap volume ranking. Trading cryptocurrencies on this exchange is very simple and intuitive.

One of its great advantages is that it has its own Token (BNB) that allows you to pay the charge for transactions with significant discounts. Also, their platform is constantly adding new options.

2- ByBit

The ByBit exchange is one of the largest in the derivatives sector. At the moment it occupies the fourth position.

It has various opportunities to trade in the future market of cryptocurrencies, such as perpetual and inverse. It also has very competitive commissions.

It constantly offers promotions, so it is advisable to periodically visit its official site.

3- Gate.io

Gate.io is an exchange where you can find tokens that have just hit the market. In addition, it has many other functions such as futures and ETFs.

Its trading volume is far less than the leader Binance, but its ease of use and the number of features it offers make it worthy of the ranking.

One of its main advantages is that it has its own Token (GT), which can be used to obtain discounts in trading.

4- Bitfinex

Bitfinex is an Exchange where the main cryptocurrencies in the world can be traded, and it also has the possibility of making OTC purchases.

Although it does not occupy the first positions by volume of operations, its long history has given it an important place within the ecosystem.

Bitfinex’s Bitcoin price is used as a reference for large investor exchanges. Another strong point is that it has a high level of security.

5- Bittrex

Bittrex is one of the most reliable cryptocurrency exchanges to trade online, as it has high liquidity and more than 100 tokens to trade.

The platform is in English, but its handling is quite simple. It has hundreds of crypto assets to trade, along with very high liquidity.

