The 80s were the decade in which an upward trend of Dominicans in the Major Leagues began to be marked, as 65 players from this country debuted in the MLB. These were some of the people of Quiqueque that stood out at this time.
1. Pedro Guerrero
The San Pedro de Macorís utility played for 15 seasons in the Major Leagues, 11 of them with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With them, in the 80s, he went 4 times to the All-Star Game and won a Silver Bat. In 1985, he was third in the MVP vote.
2. Mario Soto
The right-hander played his 12 MLB seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, from his debut in 1977 to his retirement in 1988. His best years were between 1980 and 1984, with three straight All-Star appearances and an 18-win season. . In 1983, with a 2.70 ERA, he was second in the choice to Cy Young thanks to his 18 complete games.
3. Joaquín Andújar
In 1980 he moved from Houston to the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom his career took off. The right-hander was a leader in National League victories with 20 in 1984, the same year he was All Star, winner of the Golden Glove and fourth in the Cy Young vote. He passed away in 2015.
4. Tony Fernández
His passing this year is still a matter of consternation, he debuted in 1983 with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team with which he lived the best seasons of his 17-season career. Between 1986 and 1989 he went to three All-Star Games and won three Golden Gloves as a shortstop.
5. George Bell
This left fielder and right-handed hitter born in San Pedro de Macorís was another of the Azulejos’ references in the 80s. 1987 was his great year: he won the American MVP, the Silver bat, went to the All-Star Game and was champion tugboat with 134 powered runs.