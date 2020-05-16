Sosa was the MVP of the Nacional, one of the best Dominicans in the 90s | George Gojkovich / .
A lot of power and a genius on the mound: this is the summary of the highlights of the representation of the Dominican Republic in the Major Leagues in the 90’s. The debate is open, but with such a wide production of players there is always someone left out of the selection.
1. Sammy Sosa
Only his memorable fight with Mark McGwire for the home run title in 1998 is worth choosing, but also between 1990 and 1999 the San Pedro de Macorís-born slugger went to three All-Star Games, won the National League MVP and took two of the 6 Silver Bats of his career.
2. Pedro Martínez
A member of the Hall of Fame, he made his major league debut in 1992 and since then has only dazzled. In the 1990s, with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox, Martinez completely dominated from the mound: he was three times All Star, twice won the Cy Young (and was second once) and had three championships. ERA and one of wins, with 23 in 1998.
3. Manny Ramírez
He jumped into the Major Leagues in 1993 and played the entire decade with the Cleveland Indians. In this period, he was second in the vote for the Rookie of the Year, three times elected to the All-Star Game, he won two Silver Bats and was a tugging champion in 1999 with 165. In 7 seasons he accumulated 154 home runs and 517 RBIs.
4. Alex Rodríguez
In 1994 he played his first game in the majors at just 18 years old and just a couple of years later he was a finalist for the American League MVP. Before the decade ended, he went to three All-Star Games and won the Silver Bat three times, all with the Seattle Mariners.
5. Vladimir Guerrero
Another Hall of Fame member, Guerrero debuted with the Expos in 1996 and in his first three full years in the majors he garnered votes for Rookie of the Year, the MVP, went to his first All-Star Game and won a Silver Bat. In that short span, he averaged .316.