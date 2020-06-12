Shaq was one of the NBA’s biggest stars for over a decade | JEFF HAYNES / .
Few centers have dominated the league the way Shaquille O’Neal did over the course of nearly two decades, and its truly remarkable impact has since debuted. Its best level was seen between the mid-90s and the beginning of this century, a stage where it coincided with great stars in its position.
Here are the top five NBA centers from Shaq’s time.
5. Dikembe Mutombo
Mutombo is a legendary ball blocker | JOHN MOTTERN / .
Few defensive figures shone the way Mutombo did, who earned four NBA Best Defender awards. He won three cap and two rebound titles, plus eight All-Star picks. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2015.
4. Alonzo Mourning
Mourning is one of the legends in Miami history | RHONA WISE / .
Alonzo Mourning was the great figure of Miami for several seasons and is that he dominated the league in the defensive field. He won two awards for the Best Defender in the league and in the twilight of his career he got a championship ring with Miami. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
3. Patrick Ewing
Ewing led the Knicks to two NBA Finals | ROBERT SULLIVAN / .
Jamaican Patrick Ewing was a luxury offensive center and showed it off at the Knicks, taking them twice to the NBA Finals. He was selected to 11 All-Star Games, plus three ideal defensive teams in the league. He would enter the Hall of Fame in 2008.
2. Hakeem Olakuwon
The Dream is one of the best interiors in history | Jonathan Daniel / .
Olajuwon is for many one of the contenders for the title of the best player in history and that his figure was one of the most fearsome in the NBA. He won two championships with the Rockets and with them two Finals MVPs, he was League MVP, twice rebounding champion, three times blocking and two times Defensive Player of the league. He has been in the Hall of Fame since 2008.
1. David Robinson
Robinson is one of the most resonant stars in Spurs history | G Fiume / .
His athletic ability is legendary, proving to be one of the most versatile players in the position in all NBA history. Robinson earned two championships at the end of his career, which accumulated to his scorer, rebound and stopper titles. He was MVP and also Defensive Player of the NBA. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.