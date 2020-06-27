Bad smells in the car can make us feel really bad, causing dizziness or headaches, nausea and embarrassment if someone else gets in and bad smells are in your car.

Most of the time we are the cause of bad odors, we get into the vehicle with food, drinks, many smoke in their car, we get sweaty, we enter places with dust and many times we wet the interior of the car.

There are many things that can cause bad odors in the car and although they can all be eliminated or avoided just by keeping the vehicle clean, it is never more than having a good air freshener that eliminates odors, offers a rich and fresh smell.

Here we tell you The 5 best car air fresheners of 2020

Best overall: Febreze Car Unstopables Air Freshener Vent Clips.

This air freshener masks and cleans odors. Just connect this car air freshener to the air vent for a vivid floral scent.

Best Price: Little Trees Hanging Car Air Freshener

A Little Trees pack can keep your car cool for an entire year, as it contains 24 trees that can last up to seven weeks.

The more you expose the tree, the stronger the fragrance and the shorter the life of the tree.

Most Exclusive: Yankee Candle Fragrance Spheres

Yankee Candle fragrance spheres are a great choice for closed spaces like your car. Its cylindrical shape and small size means that it fits easily into your cup holder.

Meguiar’s Whole Car Air Re-Fresher

Meguiar was designed to eliminate bad odors that penetrate the upholstery of your car. All you have to do is leave your cold air recirculated at full speed as the can is sprayed. After 15 minutes, you open the windows and let the car out.

This product not only eliminates odors, but also replaces them with a new scent. It has five scents to choose from, including a new car scent, making it smell like it just came out of the dealership.

Yankee Candle Car Jar Ultimate Hanging Air Freshener

It has a subtle scent, which means you won’t be bombarded with its scent every time you get in your car.

Like Febreze Unstopables, it comes in a mixed package so you can change the scent.

