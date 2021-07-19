The 5 best blocks in the history of the NBA playoffs

Plug Giannis Antetokounmpo to Deandre ayton in the last moments of the fourth game of the NBA Finals what are they disputing Milwaukee bucks and Phoenix Suns has gone around the world and has made many affirm without blinking that it is the best badge in the history of the best basketball league in the world. Today, without going into which plug is better or worse, we review some of the best ever. In the end, as in almost everything in life, it is a matter of taste. Enjoy and judge for yourselves:

LeBron James to Andre Iguodala

The most shocking ever. In Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, culminating the comeback to give the first ring to his Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James ran the entire court to immortalize Andre Iguodala. Tremendous:

LeBron James to Tiago Splitter

Although the one that has gone down in history due to its importance has been that of Iguodala, LeBron’s best stopper for its brutality is (also in an NBA Finals) the one that he hit Tiago Splitter in the third game between Spurs and Heat. Brutal:

Nate Robinson to Yao Ming

There is no doubt that the most surprising in history, due to the difference in height between the two protagonists of the plate, is the one that Nate Robinson gave to Yao Ming in a 2006 Knicks-Rockets.

Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired after hitting hooks like there was no tomorrow. The top scorer in NBA history had a shot that was impossible to block. Impossible? Well, impossible for almost everyone, because the monstrous Wilt Chamberlain did manage to stop it. Majestic:

Ben Wallace to Shaquille O’Neal

You have to finish this list of five dunks with the best defender in NBA history. Ben Wallace, with his bare six feet, was tough even for Shaquille O’Neal. This mate to which it is better not to put any adjective because you would have to choose a bad one is proof of this:

Bonus track: Giannis ends Ayton’s illusion

To finish, we leave you as a tip Giannis’s badge on Ayton who has been able to mark a before and after in the NBA Finals 2021: