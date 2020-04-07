The girlfriend of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has become the sensation of social networks

Tania Ruiz quickly became famous after it was made public their romantic relationship with the former president of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto. And it is that the original model from San Luis Potosí has ​​impacted with her incredible beauty. And as proof of this we are going to leave you some of his best bikini pictures.

1. Red bikini

With this beautiful red outfit that she combined with a beautiful scarf, Ruiz looked sensational spending a beach vacation.

2. Sexy in black

A bikini out of the conventional but that did not stop showing its sensual figure. The blonde was extremely confident of her body.

3. Tiny set

In a little pink skirt and a black top the model showed her tiny waist and captivated his followers.

4. Very fresh

A very retro style that makes her look very free. The model wore a black bikini that showed every part of her abdomen flat.

5. Tender in pink

In this beautiful pink bikini the model posed for a photo shoot on the beaches of Cancun. It certainly looked spectacular.

.