In Google Play there are a large number of applications of all kinds, such as the one that allows you to translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo or others that offer you the possibility of create your own deepfakes. Now, with the arrival of spring and good weather, a time of sneezing, congestion and a lot of allergy is coming, so from Andro4all we collect the best apps to control your pollen allergy.

Many people fear the arrival of spring due to an allergy to pollen, which means that they always have to wear scarves, they have to take medicine or eye drops to better tolerate symptoms. Even avoid going outside as little as possible, nor exercising outdoors. However, in the Google app store you can find a wide variety of apps that, despite not eradicating allergy symptoms, help support it as best as possible.

The arrival of the first walks in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine (Covid-19) It has coincided with the arrival of good weather in much of Spain. To have an allergy under control and nothing can spoil these outings, we recommend a total of 5 applications that everyone allergic to pollen should carry on their mobile phone to optimize environmental conditions and mitigate all those allergic reactions. According to the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), in Spain there are around 8 million allergy sufferers.

Control pollen allergy with these 5 applications

Pollen Control

Pollen Control is a free application that allows you to check the levels of environmental pollen to track and diagnose the state of your allergy. It is an app developed by Almirall in conjunction with SEAIC (Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology) and with which you can monitor your allergy daily by entering information about the person’s condition, symptoms, and medications they are taking.

In addition, it allows add personal annotations and even track other users from your main account adding new users. The application provides information on 22 different types of pollen and over the provinces of Álava, Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Ávila, Badajoz, Barcelona, ​​Burgos, Cáceres, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Girona, Guadalajara, Guipúzcoa, Huesca, La Rioja, Las Palmas, León, Lérida, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Tarragona, Teruel, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya and Zamora.

Pollencheck

Pollencheck is an application that publishes predictions of pollen levels in Europe. The objective of this free app is none other than to help people with allergies reduce your exposure to these allergens. Also, the predictions of the app combine weather data and plant count.

The application also serves to help beekeepers, since you can also manage data on honey bee colonies, such as colony size. Without a doubt, one of the most curious applications in the Google app store and one that will help you keep spring allergies at bay.

Zensei

With Zensei people with allergies to pollen will be able to control the environment, as well as their mood, crisis, medication, habits and their respiratory symptoms. In addition, the app, which is completely free, also allows know in real time the levels of pollution, pollens, weather and viruses, like the flu, affecting the airways.

In the same way, it is also possible save the symptoms and medication of each day without writing, discover the causes of respiratory symptoms associating them with the environment or decide if the user should take their medication depending on the risk levels of their environment. Zensei is an application that aims to that users can breathe better.

Rea Pollen

Pollen Rea is another free application for Android that will allow you to control your allergy. It is an app of the National Coordinating Center of the Spanish Aerobiology Network (REA) that, through a weekly update, offers information about the pollen content of the atmosphere.

With this app and try disseminate those information more quickly and accurately. In addition, some maps of Spain that reflect the pollen levels of the most important plants at all times using a color scale. A good option to control your allergy with your smartphone.

Pollen

Pollen is a free application developed by the Austrian Pollen Alert Service of the Medical University of Vienna. It provides users with a prediction of pollen in the area for the next three days, thanks to the collaboration with other local and international institutions.

The application, in addition to information on pollen and its availability according to the area, also offers a personalized prediction about pollen, presented as personalized exposure, and takes into account the entries made by the user in the pollen journal and calculates their level of exposure. Further, allergy symptoms can be documented and compared to the pollen count in your pollen journal, and includes pollen news, notifications and reminders to visit the doctor.

