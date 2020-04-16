Confinement has noticeably limited the possibilities of physical activity, since you cannot go to the gym or run to the park as you normally did. This does not mean that you cannot stay active, and we verify this with the the best apps to do abs waves useful apps to learn and practice Yoga at home.

If those activities are too much for you or you are looking for applications to warm up before training, in this article we recommend the best apps for stretching at home. Free, easy to use and useful, these are these applications with which you can gain flexibility, prepare your joints and muscles before or after exercise, or simply move your body for a few minutes.

Home Stretch Exercises: Flexibility

Reducing muscle stiffness, mitigating pain, and improving flexibility are some of the benefits of regular stretching. That is precisely what this app developed by Leap Fitness Group helps you with, stretches that cover all areas of the body and are suitable for both older and younger. You can choose between the morning warm-up plan, warm-up before running, stretching before bed, etc.

The voice of a coach and detailed video animations explain how to do each exercise, and also you can create your own daily routine with your favorite exercises. Finally, to create a daily habit, the app also takes care of sending you notifications to remind you that you have not yet stretched.

Fitify Stretch and Flexibility Exercises

This Fitify stretching app has more than 75 exercises dedicated to increasing muscle flexibility, reducing muscle tension and reducing the probability of injury. The application has 4 training programs (full body, upper body, lower body and back), although you can create your own programs choosing between the different exercises available.

You can too adjust the level of difficulty of stretching to adapt them to your physical state. In addition, it has a voice coach, video demonstrations to check how each exercise is done correctly and works without an Internet connection.

Stretching & Pilates Sworkit – Workouts for Anyone

This app has 3 unique programs: full body stretching, head-to-toe stretching and pilates fundamentals (you can take advantage and learn this physical and mental training system). To stretch, select one of the first two programs, decide how much time you are going to spend and follow the video of the trainer to correctly perform the exercises.

Thanks to the choice of training duration, you can stretch every day, you have more or less time available. By the way, for the Sworkit stretching exercises you don’t need equipment.

Stretching

One of the main advantages of this stretching app is that it has a wide variety of programs. You can choose a routine depending on the sport you are going to practice, the area of ​​the body you want to stretch or other situations. For example, the app has a stretching program for office work or to loosen the body during a long flight.

On the other hand, you also have the option of create your own stretching board, save it for another occasion and even share it with your friends so that they can also follow it.

Flexibility in 30 days stretching exercises

As you can read on their behalf, this app aims to help you improve your flexibility in a certain time. You can choose one of its 3 stretching programs and check how you improve every day thanks to statistics provided by the app.

In addition, as in the previous options, this application gives you the possibility of design your own programs choosing from 60 stretching exercises for flexibility, for different difficulties and for different parts of the body. Of course, there is no lack of the presence of a virtual teacher who, together with the animations, tells you how you should do each exercise.

