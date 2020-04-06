The coronavirus pandemic has hugely boosted to video calling apps like Zoom or Houseparty, who now see their users plummet after receiving accusations of suffering serious security problems. On the one hand we have Houseparty, accused of violating the privacy of its users, which has led many to delete their accounts from the platform.

On the other hand we have Zoom, accused of the lack of security of her video calls. If you are a user of this platform and you prefer not to continue using it to protect your privacy, We propose you the 5 best alternatives to Zoom that you can use to make video calls.

Skype

The legendary service for making video calls is now booming to establish itself as one of the best options on the market. Skype allows Group video calls with up to 24 participants free in high definition, so you can easily see other people.

Skype features include the possibility of blur the background of your image, recording video calls or the shared screen to show your presentations to other participants. All this with maximum security, since Skype uses an integral standard encryption of the industry to protect your conversations.

Jitsi Meet

It is a much more unknown platform than the previous one, but it may surprise you when making video calls. Jitsi Meet is a good alternative to Zoom al allow video conferencing without user limits -depends on the power of your server- and without the need to register with an account to participate.

Video calls can be public or private, the latter being protected with a password that you configure yourself. Jitsi Meet, an open source platform, too ensures high definition video in video calls that are encrypted to protect your privacy.

Discord

Although it is a specialized platform for “gamers”, Discord has become one of the best alternatives for making video calls, whether you like video games or not. The main reason is that it allows video calls of up to 50 people for free, both in its mobile version and in its desktop version.

As in other alternatives mentioned, in Discord you can share screen so that other users see what you are doing. In summary, Discord is a free, easy-to-use alternative and that allows video calls of up to 50 participants.

Cisco Webex Meetings

Another lesser-known alternative to Zoom is Cisco Webex Meetings, which has been operational since the 1990s. When purchased by Cisco in 2007, it received a boost that specialized it in business video calling. However, Cisco Webex offers a free version that has increased its functionalities to facilitate contact with users during these weeks of confinement by the coronavirus.

Thanks to this free feature extension, you can use Cisco Webex to make video calls of up to 100 participants without time limits. Before the pandemic, free video calls could be with a maximum of 50 people for 40 minutes.

Google Duo

We finish this compilation of alternatives to Zoom with Duo, the Google service for making high-quality video calls. With mobile applications and web version, Duo allows make video calls with a limit of 8 participants regardless of the operating system of your devices.

Although the number of participants is not as large as in other alternatives, Google Duo defends this lack with functions such as use of filters during video calls, a dark mode that brightens your image even if you are in a place with low light and a saving mode that reduces the use of data during calls.

