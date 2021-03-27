The 5 benefits for the body of eating slowly

Eating slowly is a rule that everyone should follow. Do it greatly improves the quality of life and enjoy food more. It is proven that those who eat at a faster pace cannot satiate themselves, and therefore tend to eat more.

This causes certain health problems, such as obesity. It could also cause digestive problems and even blockages if food is not chewed properly. So reducing the rhythm when eating reports at least the 5 benefits that we indicate below.

One of the benefits of eating slowly is that you can enjoy the food and savor the different foods. Photo: Pexels

1. Helps reduce food intake

Hormones control appetite and calorie intake to some degree. After eating, the intestine has the ability to suppress a hormone known as ghrelin, which is responsible for controlling hunger.

It also secretes others related to satiety. These hormones reduce appetite, provide a feeling of satisfaction and fullness, signaling the body to stop eating.

This process takes about 20 minutes. Thus, eating slowly will give you the time your brain needs to receive the signals. This way, no more food will be eaten.

2. Reduce calorie intake

Eating slowly also helps reduce the amount of calories you eat. In fact, slow eaters have been found to consume fewer calories than those who ate faster.

Even 60 minutes after eating, those who ate at a slower pace still felt full. In this way, it is possible to consume fewer calories.

3. Helps to lose weight

By reducing calorie intake and feeling full, it is possible lose weight. Of course, it is not enough to slow down when you eatIt is also necessary to eat a balanced diet that includes healthy foods, free of processed and sugars.

Knowing what to eat is important, and it is better prepare food at home. To be able to enjoy and chew them well, you have to take the time. In fact, for many, mealtime is sacred.

A quiet environment, away from technology and the hustle and bustle of the day will encourage food to be eaten calmly.

4. Improves the digestive process

Eating slowly helps the body can process food better that are consumed. This factor is important because avoid problems such as constipation, gastric reflux and heartburn, among others.

Of course, other factors that will contribute to this is preparing food well, avoiding condiments or ingredients that can cause damage or irritation to the digestive system.

5. Food is enjoyed more

Something that happens in this world due to the hustle and bustle is that food is not enjoyed. Many people eat fast or eat fast food because they do not have time to prepare their own food, much less enjoy it.

Therefore, take the time to prepare meals, sit down to enjoy them, without the distraction of electronic devices or anything else that may disturb the moment, will help reduce stress levels. Thus, the organism will function in a better way.

