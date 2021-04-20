The 5.4 t, the truck with the highest capacity of the jmc brand, arrives in the country

The JMC Colombia company has just announced the launch of a new truck of the Carrying plus CQR 5.4T family, with a load capacity of 5.4 tons and that, unlike the competitors, has a very efficient 2,892 CC JMC engine with Variable geometry turbo with a maximum power output of 152 horsepower and a torque of 382.46 Newton-meter, which makes it very efficient for this type of vehicle.

Likewise, it has a six-speed gearbox from the German brand GETRAG, ideal for the Colombian topography (mountainous and with flat areas), in addition to a dual one hundred percent air brake system.

According to Germán Murcia Ocampo, Product Coordinator for JMC Colombia, this new model also has a 12-volt battery system, as well as a very spacious cabin for greater ergonomics when driving and for comfort. of its occupants and thus avoid the fatigue that can cause displacement.

CREDIT: JMC

“Additionally, this vehicle has a total length of 6,930 mm, a wheelbase of 3,815 mm, a total width of the cabin of 2,260 mm, body length of 5,215 mm, total height of the cabin of 2,305 mm and a width of the rims 1,965 mm front and 2,260 mm rear. These characteristics make it possible to condition different types of bodywork and to have a resistant chassis that provides greater load capacity support ”, highlights Murcia.

Regarding its equipment, the 5.4 T comes with a central lock, two 12-volt power outlets to charge accessories such as cell phones, tablets or GPS systems; standard air conditioning for better circulation and cooling of the cabin, headlights with adjustable height system, scanners and windows.

Similarly, it comes with an entertainment system (AM, FM, USB radio), both front and side blind spot mirrors, while the upholstery is in beige fabric, which allows when driving in climates warm water does not heat up or the accumulation of heat is not perceived.

CREDIT: JMC

Segments and cities

According to the Product Coordinator of JMC Colombia, the segment for which this new model is aimed is the cargo and transport of goods with a large volume of cargo (m3), both between large or medium-sized cities and also for short distances.

“This vehicle, thanks to the great versatility it offers, can be used from a dry cargo van, insulated, stakes or cranes, which means that it is suitable for any kind of bodywork, which will be very efficient for handling and operation. of the business, and above all for what is related to fuel ”, says Murcia.

This new JMC model will be on sale in almost all the main cities of the country, such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga, Manizales, Pereira, Montería and soon they will have a showcase in the city of Barranquilla, which for them is one of the most important squares.

Faced with the reception that this brand has had in Colombia, Murcia indicates that it has been gratifying and that they have grown a lot over the last four years. Since it began its operations in the national territory, it has had a very significant growth, which last year was 36.2 percent, despite the difficulties generated by the pandemic.

“One of the segments that are pillars for JMC is the issue of commercial vehicles, which is everything that is categorized within cargo models and double cab vans, which were very well received, and this year we continue to do so. condition to have a better growth and be one of the brands that continues to be at the forefront, at the same time with the Joint Ventures or joint projects that we have with the truck line with Isuzu and with the pickup trucks with Ford Motor Company ”, the official says .

CREDIT: JMC

As for the new models that JMC is going to bring to Colombia, within the brand’s plan –both from the parent company and in Colombia– is electromobility, which means that by the end of the year they will bring the first electric truck, two versions of electric vans and a double electric cab pickup, in order to start introducing this technology to the market; a decision that responds to the need that consumers are already seeking for the zero emissions pollution initiative.

The foregoing, according to Murcia, means that JMC is going to begin to contribute to the reduction of polluting emissions and to promote this kind of technology in Colombia.

Thus, the first model would be for the middle of the first half of the year, the vans approximately for September, while the double cabin pickup would arrive at the end of 2021, all this without neglecting the current portfolio, which is the diesel and gasoline line or combustion.

The pre-sale has already started and those who want to put this reference aside can go to https://jmc.com.co/preventa-5-4t/ and be one of the first to acquire this truck. In addition, those interested in knowing more information about this new launch can enter the website www.jmc.com.co, where they will find the complete portfolio of products of the Carrying Plus family in its versions CHR 3.2, CHR 3.2 Double Cabin, CKR 3.5, CKR 3.7 Double Cabin, CPR 4.5 and, of course, the new CQR 5.4, or through the national line 01 8000 18 35 09.