Right now the economy of most people is very sensitive and saving as much as possible is a very good option. In cars, therefore, use the one that offers the lowest fuel consumption and thus not have excessive gasoline consumption.

Electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrids now dominate fuel economy ratings, but not all customers have access to plug in their vehicles every night or are not very convinced by these concepts.

However, there are cars that offer excellent fuel economy. Small cars are affordable and offer the best miles per gallon.

The truth is, small cars not only give you good fuel economy, they’re also easy to park, less polluting, and some small cars are more fun to drive than large sedans or SUVs.

If you are looking or thinking about a small car to save on fuel, Here is a list of five of the 2020 cars that offer the most miles per gallon (mph).

1.- Hyundai Ioniq Blue 2020

Suggested price $ 23,200.

58 mpg combined

The 1.6-liter direct injection 4-cylinder engine of the Ioniq It is combined with a 32 kW electric motor, which generates a total of 139 horsepower (hp).

2.- Toyota Prius L Eco

Suggested Price: $ 24,000

56 mpg combined

It is a basic transport with a generous amount of safety features and cloth seats. Like the Ioniq, the base price is approximately $ 24,000.

3.- Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Suggested Price: $ 24,000

52 mpg combined

The Corolla Hybrid also has EV mode, allowing it to run on pure electrical power for short distances.

4.- Honda Insight

Suggested Price: $ 22,930

52 mpg combined

This Honda Insight is essentially a Hybrid accord small. It’s not mechanically similar, but the Insight’s overall look, feel, and attitude is exactly like a junior-size Honda Accord.

5.- Kia Niro

Suggested Price: $ 22,000

50 mpg combined

The Kia Niro LX model is the base version and is the one that gets the best fuel economy.

