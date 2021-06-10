“The 5-1 against Spain changed my life”

06/09/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

.

The Dutch defender Daley Blind acknowledged today that he still has very much in mind that match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in which the Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 because it changed his life.

“Very often I watch the 5-1 game against Spain. That game changed my life.”, said the Ajax defender at a press conference.

That match was a hard blow for the “golden generation” of Spanish football led by Vicente del Bosque, who had just had three consecutive victories in the Euro-World-Euro Cup, took a penalty against the Netherlands and later conceded five goals that scored end to a historical period of La Roja.

That revenge for the Netherlands, a finalist in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa that Spain won, was in the group stage, so it did not automatically eliminate Iker Casillas, Xabi Alonso, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernández and Andres Iniesta.

But it did mark the prelude to the tragedy of the current World Cup champion, who also lost in the league against Chile and won against Australia, making her third and saying goodbye to the tournament in the group stage.

The player, who then I was 24 years old and playing for Ajax Amsterdam, he put up a superb cross from the left wing for Robin van Persie, who flew into the center of the area between Ramos and Piqué and headed the ball over Iker Casillas to open the Dutch marker.

Blind explained that that match, and his contribution to one of the most beautiful goals of the tournament, helped arouse the interest of the big clubs in it. It was the summer in which he signed for Manchester United, a club in which he played until 2018, when he returned to Amsterdam.

“The whole world watching, your name everywhere, the goal seen everywhere. It allowed me to take a step towards Manchester United,” said the player, son of the historical Ajax footballer Danny Blind, who won the Champions League in 1995 together with Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert and current Netherlands coach Frank de Boer. “Obviously, I continue with my life, but the game is still there”, added Blind, who faces the Eurocup with 31 years.