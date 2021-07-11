The 4×100 relays put the finishing touch to the great performance of Spain

07/11/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

The 4×100 meter relays, with each silver, put the finishing touch on the great performance of the Spanish team in the European Under-23 athletics competition in Tallinn, where they finished with fifteen medals and fourth in the medal table.

Both quartets only yielded to the powerful teams from Germany, who were forced to break the championship record in the case of the female category and that of Europe in the male category.

Aitana Rodrigo, Jaen Bestué, Eva Santidrián Y Carmen Marco, which in the morning set a new national record for the category with 43.50, added the fourteenth Spanish medal after a race with good changes in the witnesses and a time of 43.74, by Germany’s 43.05 and ahead of Italy (43.78).

In the male version, Arnau Monne, Pol Retamal, Jesús Gómez Y Sergio Lopez Silver also scored with 39.00, three tenths more than the intractable Germans, while Ukraine completed the podium with 39.45.

It was the last medal of the Spanish team, which began the day at the top of the medal table and finished in fourth position with three golds, seven silvers and five bronzes for a total of fifteen, due to the progression of Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic. In number of podiums it was only surpassed by France, with 17.

The Spanish female 4×400 relay, formed by Ángela García, Andrea Jiménez, Carla García Y Sara Gallego, got into the final with a national record 3: 34.64, a record that the quartet lowered in the afternoon with 3: 33.54. He was seventh, with no podium options occupied by the Czech Republic (3: 30.11), France (3: 30.33) and Poland (3: 30.38).

Águeda MuñozAfter a very brave race, he brushed bronze in the 1,500 meters. In fact it was, with 4: 14.87, two hundredths of the British Erin wallace. The gold and silver went to the Italians Gaia sabbatini (4: 13.98) and Marta Zenoni (4: 14.50)

Alejandro Quijada was fifth (8: 44.48) in the 3,000 hurdles, which the Hungarian won Istvan Palkovits (8: 34.05) ahead of the Portuguese Etson Barros (8: 38.00) and from Andorran Nahuel Carabaña (8: 39.17). Estanislao Nicolás Ruiz finished in thirteenth position (8: 58.11).

Isabel barreiro was in the fight for the podium in the 5,000 meters, but the final push of the Dutch Diane van es He took him away from the medal while, on top, the Italian Battocletti it ended with the Slovenian Klara lukan in the fight for gold. Even so, he obtained a fourth place of great value (15: 51.30). Cristina Ruiz placeholder image made a personal best (15: 54.80) and finished sixth and Carla gallardo it was eleventh (16: 35.10).

Bruno Comín he completed a magnificent decathlon, in which he improved his record in seven of the ten events. He finished tenth with 7,688 points, a personal best.