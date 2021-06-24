The 48 points of an unleashed Trae Young that destroyed the Bucks

Bring young is the first player of Atlanta hawks in scoring 48 points in a playoff duel since Dominik Wilkins in 1988. The point guard was the best in the victory in the first game of the Eastern Finals and finished the game with the aforementioned 48 points (17 of 34 in field goals) , 7 rebounds and 11 assists. Here are his best actions from a historic night:

– @TheTraeYoung goes off for an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 48 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST in the @ATLHawks Game 1 road win vs. ONE THOUSAND! #ThatsGame

He becomes the first player in Hawks franchise history to record 40+ PTS and 10+ AST in a postseason game.

Game 2: Friday at 8:30 pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/gyBu8uDntM

– NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2021