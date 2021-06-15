The 43rd is announced for the fourth Saturday in June. LGBTTTIQ + march

MEXICO CITY

Activists announced that on Saturday, June 26, they will hold the 43rd LGBTTTIQ + March in the streets of Mexico City.

The LGBTTTIQ + community will march with face masks, a mask if possible, use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance, the Pride and Dignity Committee announced at a press conference.

The estimated route will be from the Angel of Independence to the capital’s Zócalo, although there is still no estimated influx because in the 2020 edition the attendance was about 400 people due to isolation due to the covid pandemic.

The organizers warned that the march is conditional on the health traffic light allowing the contingents to meet.

They affirmed that it will be a citizen march free of political parties, companies, floats and that it cannot be sold or commercialized.

They said that the march will serve to vindicate their rights, reject brutal and murderous violence towards the trans community, demand security and a stop to crime, extortion, hate crimes, abuse of authority, among other crimes against their community.

In addition, they will call for the creation of shelters for homeless LGBTTTIQ + people who have been displaced by family, workplace or state violence.

They will ask the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to declare the march as a social and cultural heritage of Mexico City.

