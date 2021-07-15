in NBA

The 40 points of an unstoppable Khris Middleton against the Suns

Khris middleton He came from two less than brilliant games, but at the key moment he once again showed that he is a huge player. 2-1 down in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns and did the following to even the series for the Milwaukee Bucks: 40 points (15 of 33 shooting from the field, 7 of 8 from the personnel), 6 rebounds, 4 assists 2 steals and 10 consecutive points in the last two minutes. Here are his best actions from the duel:

