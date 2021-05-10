The 40 Most Expensive Restaurants In America

Golden Opulence Sundae, Serendipity; New York: $ 1,000

With almost as many ingredients as dollar signs, this $ 1,000 sundae at Serendipity is worth every penny. Madagascar vanilla-infused Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream is covered with 23-karat gold leaf, chocolate syrup made from Amedei Porcelana (one of the most expensive chocolate’s in the world), chunks of rare Venezualan Chuao chocolate, candied fruits from Paris, chocolate truffles , gold-covered almonds, marzipan cherries, more edible gold leaf, oh, and a small bowl of unsalted caviar infused with passion fruit, orange, and Armagnac. Because apparently, caviar goes great with ice cream.