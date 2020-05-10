Looking for the best way to spend these long hours in confinement? It is a situation that, in addition to worrying us, also overwhelms us, since each day ends up being the same as the others. Now, if you look at it with a little optimism, these days offer you the perfect excuse to sit in front of the TV or computer and give yourself a marathon with this list of the 40 best series of HBO Go and HBO Now that you can start enjoying right now .

And is that with HBO’s on-demand services, network fans have unrestricted access to the company’s impressive (and robust) programming. From all the available series, we have selected our 40 favorites.

The Deuce

the best HBO series

Plus

New York in the 1970s certainly had character, but the era was notable for both its corruption and crime and its vibrant art scene.

David Simon, in The Deuce, explores the evil suburb of the city and its central role in the rise of the porn industry. “data-reactid =” 80 “> Thus, David Simon, in The Deuce, explores the evil suburb of the city and its central role in the rise of the porn industry.

The main actors are Vincent Martino (James Franco), a bartender who works for the mafia, and Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a worker who hopes to improve her luck by entering the pornography business.

The Young Pope

best HBO series

More

Many thought that the name implied a provocative show, whose objective was to capture the attention of young viewers.

The series follows Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law), whose real name is Lenny Belardo, who comes to the throne thanks to the Vatican puppets, who hope he will be a malleable character and a young face for a modern world.

Instead, the new pope shakes the world like a jealous conservative, delivering furious invectives against modernity and pushing the church back to the past, to more archaic thinking.

This series has been created by the Oscar winner, director Paolo Sorrentino, who offers his peculiar vision and sense of humor.

Big Little Lies

When Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) moves into town with her son Ziggy, Mackenzie and Wright help her, but an accusation against Ziggy and a murder threaten to change their lives.

The central characters are complex, driven as much by competitiveness and arrogance as by friendship and family. Witherspoon is particularly good in her role as dominator Madeline.

Westworld

Michael Crichton’s sci-fi HBO thriller has caught the attention of the network and for good reason.

The series centers on a futuristic theme park with some dirty secrets in a western vibe, where the wealthy can afford to experience that dose of adventure that real life could never provide.

The guests – who cannot die inside the park – interact with the robotic “hosts”, who are almost indiscernible from human beings.

The show, produced in part by J.J. Abrams has stars and a series of events that can only lead to catastrophe.

game of Thrones

The George R.R. Martin attracted a lot of fans when it hit bookstore shelves in the early ’90s.

However, it was the television adaptation of D.B. Weiss and David Benioff for HBO who really managed to create a huge community of hardcore fans when it debuted in 2011.

Billed as one of the best HBO series, it is also considered to be one of the best series of all time.

Over the course of several seasons, the creators have seldom turned away from violence, sex, and massive bloodshed, making it one of HBO’s most controversial and popular shows.

The night of

The latter plays the prison chief, Freddy, who is more than willing to provide his young man with some protection and support against his violent neighbors, but for a price. John Turturro also plays a great role as a defense attorney for John Stone.

Treme

Just three months after the events of Hurricane Katrina, Treme refers to the eclectic mix of people living in New Orleans trying to repair and rebuild their lives after the catastrophic storm.

With the choice of a few familiar faces, the series received most of its rave reviews rather for accurately portraying this Louisiana state city and capturing the region’s unique culture.

The Leftovers

Not only did the story potentially lend itself to a repeat, but Lindelof’s impressive career up to that point assured Leftovers enthusiasts that the story was in good hands.

And although the series received positive general criticism, it is also true that it needed to regulate its speed.

So once Lindelof and his team honed the way to tell this heartbreaking story, the show really took off and is now among the best series you could see.

Olive kitteridge

Well, this miniseries refers to the life of a retired teacher, Olive Kitteridge (Frances McDormand) and her husband Henry Kittredge (Richard Jenkins).

As each episode of the show focuses on a different period in Kitteridge’s life, viewers get a close, personal look at themes like depression, jealousy, and the family tension that comes to shape Olive and those who love her. surround.

With a fantastic performance and incredible narration, this series certainly deserves to spend several hours in front of the television.

The Wire

Some consider it the best series of all time. So if you have not yet succumbed to its charms, now is the perfect time to do so.

The truth is that few series have the magnificent dialogue and narration that Simon offers in this series that we recommend to anyone.

True detective

Over the course of eight hour-long episodes, writer Nic Pizzolatto and director Cary Fukunaga tell the terrible story of murder, the deceit and polarity of religion and logic.

And it can be said that few series link these elements as well as True Detective does.

However, after the success, it is important to note that the second season, although entertaining, hardly beats its predecessor.

The Sopranos

Over six seasons, the series garnered multiple accolades. Furthermore, both Chase and his team knew well what they were doing in relation to high-quality television production.

As for the series itself, the story centers on the late James Gandolfini, who plays Tony Soprano, a quirky gangster character who lives in New Jersey with his family and lives in constant battle with his family life and burden. of work.

Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli and Lorraine Bracco co-star in this series that somehow managed to humanize the mafia.

Boardwalk Empire

Starring Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson (and based on the historical account by Enoch L. Johnson), this series depicts Thompson’s rise as an Atlantic City politician and his dealings with city mobsters and criminal underworld as well as government agents and citizens.

It is based on Nelson Johnson’s book of the same name and features various real historical figures throughout each of his seasons (i.e.Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Arnold Rothstein, etc.) painting an almost accurate portrait of what New Jersey was like in the 20s and 30s.

Sharp Objects

Her mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson) welcomes her back, forcing her to confront some of her personal demons. As Camilie searches for answers to these brutal murders, she discovers things from her past that she had tried to forget, resulting in a narrative as grim as it is fascinating.

The Outsider

the shadow of a man seen in the water of a lake

Plus

Based on Stephen King’s hit novel of the same name, this slow-burning series begins with an apparently direct and direct murder investigation. However, that investigation goes haywire as investigators encounter an insidious supernatural force that makes everything look different than it seemed before. Soon, researchers begin to question everything they thought they knew. With a top-notch cast of Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider is a truly gripping supernatural crime drama that lives up to King’s novel.

Eastbound & Down

Random Acts of Flyness

Looking

Each of the protagonists, all in their last 20 or 30 years, struggles with the fact that their lives have not turned out exactly as they expected, as they are disappointed in their careers and love lives (or lack thereof). However, as in real life, drama and laughter go hand in hand, and the characters have many comforting moments to balance melancholy.

Succession

Run

The Righteous Gemstones

Animals

Vice Principals

Insecure

Silicon Valley

Flight of the Conchords

Girls

High Maintenance

Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, alumna aventajada de Seinfeld, protagoniza esta sátira política sobre una vicepresidenta y sus intentos de causar una impresión duradera en los Estados Unidos sin dejarse arrastrar por la política en DC. Se une a Louis-Dreyfus el hilarante Tony Hale, quien interpreta al asistente personal ultra-obediente de Veep. Se trata de una de las mejores comedias que HBO tiene para ofrecer, con una escritura aguda e ingeniosa, una actuación brillante y un montón de carcajadas. Muy recomendable.” data-reactid=”568″>Julia Louis-Dreyfus, alumna aventajada de Seinfeld, protagoniza esta sátira política sobre una vicepresidenta y sus intentos de causar una impresión duradera en los Estados Unidos sin dejarse arrastrar por la política en DC. Se une a Louis-Dreyfus el hilarante Tony Hale, quien interpreta al asistente personal ultra-obediente de Veep. Se trata de una de las mejores comedias que HBO tiene para ofrecer, con una escritura aguda e ingeniosa, una actuación brillante y un montón de carcajadas. Muy recomendable.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Barry

Documentales, noticias y ficción histórica” data-reactid=”592″>Documentales, noticias y ficción histórica

The Jinx: the life and deaths of Robert Durst

McMillions

Durante una década, alguien había manipulado en secreto la promoción del juego Monopoly de McDonald’s, desviando millones de dólares y construyendo una vasta red de conspiradores en todo Estados Unidos. Durante mucho tiempo, nadie se dio cuenta, hasta que algo extraño tropezó con el escritorio de un oficial del FBI en la tranquila oficina de Jacksonville, Florida. Esta docuseries se sumerge en la investigación de uno de los mayores atracos corporativos de la historia e ilustra cómo una persona normal y sin pretensiones fue capaz de crear una enorme conspiración criminal.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Vice

Show Me a Hero

Band of Brothers

