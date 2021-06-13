The 4 types of immigrants who could obtain citizenship with reform that the Senate is close to approving



Senator Dick Durbin pushes the approval of the so-called Dream Act.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

There are four immigration projects that have a certain chance of advancing in Congress, but the first that could be realized with bipartisan support is the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (HR6), as advanced by the Democratic senator Dick durbin (Illinois).

The project has already been approved in the House of Representatives and in the Senate he awaits his turn, but according to Senator Durbin – one of the sponsors – between five and six Republicans have joined the plan, although it is not clear if they are additional to Lindsey graham (South Carolina), also a co-sponsor of the reform.

“The country is ready. Overwhelmingly, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are in favor of this law, and believe that it is fundamentally fair that these people have a chance to be a part of America’s future. “Durbin told the . agency.

President Joe biden he has expressed his support for this initiative and his first speech before Congress asked that “at least” a reform be approved that helps the “dreamers” and other essential workers.

According to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), the project would benefit 4.5 million undocumented persons located as ‘dreamers’, holders of Temporary Protected Status and that are a requirement of deportation or DED.

1. ‘Dreamers’

It is estimated that 3.9 million ‘dreamers’ meet the age at the threshold of entry to the United States, so they could qualify, from there conditions are established, since not all could obtain Permanent Residence immediately.

The report notes that the subset of 2.7 million meet the educational requirements to qualify for the conditional “gren card.”, while 2.3 million could advance towards Permanent Residence.

“By obtaining a post-secondary degree or completing at least two years to obtain a bachelor’s degree, serving in the Army for at least two years or being employed for at least three years,” the report states, citing the conditions of the law discussed in The congress.

There would be a universe of 1.7 million ‘dreamers’ who could only be eligible if they enter school, to meet the educational requirements.

2. The “Tepesianos” and DED

Individuals with TPS and those under the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program would be eligible. It is estimated that there are about 400,000 immigrants.

“This group, which would be immediately eligible for a green card, excludes people who would qualify for permanent conditional status as dreamers,” the report states.

The plan is different from the comprehensive immigration reform promoted by the Biden Administration.

3. Legal ‘Dreamers’

Although little is said about them, about 190,000 children who migrated to the US before the age of 19 have legal status, because their parents are protected with H-1B, L, E-1 or E-2 work visas. but the minors will stop having the benefit when they turn 21 years old.

“This population will cease to have legal status once it reaches 21 years of age, because it can no longer be considered a derivative beneficiary under the parents’ visa,” the experts explain.

The MPI estimate does not include people who could leave the country and return with student visas or other protection.

Who is discarded

Experts recall that people who have committed a crime are discarded from the estimates, although they do not need a number.

Nor is it contemplated those that would not meet the requirement of continuous presence in the country, as there is not enough data in the Census Office in this regard.

Next Tuesday the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Durbin, will hold a hearing on HR6., As a reminder of the ninth anniversary of the creation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

It should be remembered that according to various surveys, 72% of Americans support HR6, according to organizations such as FWD.us.