The 4 things NBA fans aren’t prepared for

In this article we will be looking at 4 of the great things that fanatics and fans of the NBA they are not prepared to accept it.

1- Stephen Curry’s last shot

Stephen Curry He is one of the most popular players in the NBA in history due to his great skills on the court but especially for shooting from long distasias in the NBA.

2- The retirement of Lebron James

Lebron James is also one of the players who has the most fanatics on the NBA in general due to his great plays on the court but especially his aggressiveness in the NBA.

3- Russell Westbrook’s last triple-double

Russell Westbrook is a player who set an all-time record in the NBA completely in triple-doubles, he became the player with the most triple-doubles in a season in the NBA.

4-The last game of Derick Rose

Derick Rose is one of the few players who has won the affection of the fans, he is one of those who has the least rejection rate in the NBA in general.