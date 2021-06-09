The 4 teams that could give Chris Paul $ 100 million

The Phoenix Suns player, Chris paul several days ago he confessed that he wants a contract of 100 million dollars in the NBA, and here we will be looking at the 4 teams that could give you that contract.

1- Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers team is one of the ones you most need a player like Chris Paul, since it lacks an effective base in the NBA.

2- Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks has one of the best point guards in the NBA which is Luka Doncic, but always at the end of the games Doncic is exhausted, from Chris Paul signing with them both will play softer in the NBA.

3- Chicago Bulls.

Chris Paul reportedly could turn down his player option this offseason, making him a free agent. Does a Bulls pursuit make sense? Https: //t.co/tckcJZcjAL – Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) June 3, 2021

In Chicago there is a lot of expectation about what Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic can achieve, however the search for a first level point guard is a priority, and precisely Paul seems a perfect candidate for his combination of talent and experience.

4- New York Knicks.