The NBA Draft 2020 is taking shape. If a few hours ago we revealed what the total number of players presented was, among them are four Spaniards. They are all young promises who seek luck, but who do not leave with serious options of being chosen. Its inclusion responds to an interest in being known and establishing contact with agents and franchises. They are Sergi Martínez (FC Barcelona youth squad), Joe Parra (Joventut Badalona), Miguel González (Kirolbet Baskonia) and Ehigiato Bearsr (Montakit Fuenlabrada).

