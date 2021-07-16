The 4 players who will be reserve in Tokyo 2020

The Mexican Under-23 Team is already preparing for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, where they will seek to obtain the second gold medal in their history and for this, there are 22 summoned, four more players than in previous editions.

For this edition, the increase from 18 to 22 players per team was authorized, however, in each game only 18 will be used, so 4 will have to go to the stands and Jaime “el Jimmy” Lozano has already chosen the 4 to be they will be out of the field and the benches.

Ricardo Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado and Sebastián Jurado are the players who will have to be in the Tribune as reserves.

These players will carry the numbers 19 to 22 respectively as indicated in the regulations and can only be used in case of injury.

It is worth mentioning that this can change in each game; that is, Lozano can choose to summon these players but only 7 will be on the bench.

