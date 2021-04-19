The 4 players who average amazing numbers in scoring and 3-pointers

NBA

The NBA 2021 season is giving rise to great emotions and causing tremendous records to be smashed. It is not usual to see players with such remarkable compulsive scoring skills as four men are showing; all of them are above 20 points per game, three triples per game and 40% correct from the 3-point line. Stephen Curry is one of them, as well as another consummate league star, as is Paul george. But also two other young people are on the list: Zach Lavine and Terry Rozier.