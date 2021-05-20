The 4 new features of Google Home for the smart home announced at Google I / O 2021

Google has announced four very exciting new features for the smart home during I / O 2021. We review them all.

The main Keynote of Google I / O 2021 may have passed, but that does not mean that the news will give us a break. On the third day of its developer fair, Google has presented –among many other things– the news that will reach its ecosystem of services focused on smart home.

Among them, the arrival of compatibility with Matter, the open protocol that seeks to provide interoperability between the devices and services of Google, Apple, Amazon or Philips, among others. But that’s not all the new to come.

Support for Matter on Nest and Android, better streaming and more

Without a doubt, the most important novelty among all those announced by Google today is the arrival of support for Matter to Android and Nest.

In this way, Android will be one of the first operating systems to support Matter, facilitating the process of pairing and associating smart home products with Google services.

“You’ll only need a few taps to set up your Matter devices, and you’ll have plenty of ways to instantly control them, such as Matter-enabled Android apps, the Google Assistant, the Google Home app, Android power controls, and Google devices. compatible. “

Additionally, Nest devices will also support the Matter standard, so they can be controlled through other platforms that are also compatible with this protocol.

In addition to the above, Google has also enabled a new website from which you can see which devices are compatible with your Assistant and your smart home ecosystem.

The web is categorized by makes and models, with more than 40 different categories to make it easier to find the product you are looking for at all times.

Those people who have devices based on streaming audio or video, such as surveillance cameras compatible with Google Home, you can now enjoy a best experience thanks to the inclusion of open source WebRTC standard, intended to reduce latency and improve video and audio quality.

Finally, Google has confirmed its commitment to improve remote control of smart home devices, through remote control functions such as more advanced routines with respect to what exists today.

In that sense, they explain that, for example, it will be possible establish routines to perform actions when we leave home, or when a member of the Google Home household has returned.

