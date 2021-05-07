The 4 Netflix series you shouldn’t miss this month

The Netflix series they are determined to maintain pride of place as the most successful content within the most successful platform on the market. All with an offer aimed at a varied public, adult and in search of new perspectives.

May is the month that will bring the premiere of the new seasons of several of the Netflix series considered the best in their history, in addition to some major premieres. However, it is normal that you feel lost among so many titles and platforms, so we have made a small selection of what you should not miss under any circumstances. Some new titles and others that already come in second and third installments.

We bring you our selection of the best of the service during the month so that you can plan the weekend of sofa and popcorn.

‘Halston’, first season of the new Netflix series

The director, producer and screenwriter Ryan murphy He’s been Ryan Murphy for a long time. Which is to say that the colorful, exaggerated and dramatic style of Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Pose are already part of popular culture.

This time, the squeaky extravaganza seems to go to another extreme. Another of the Netflix series, Halston, will star Ewan McGregor who will play designer Roy Halston. Whoever he was king of manhattan in fashion for over twenty years. Between the ’70s and’ 80s, the designer created a new aesthetic style that became a brand. And Ryan Murphy will try to capture that excessive time through the peculiar Halston, symbol of opulence.

Furthermore, it is an interesting experiment. Halston had an eccentric personality that is still up for debate. A drug addict, with a compulsive disorder and a vision of renewing aesthetics, he is much more than a character. He’s also the man who reinvented the status symbol concept.

Volume 2 of ‘Love, Death & Robots’

A good reason to watch this second season: executive production is being handled by David Fincher and Tim Miller. Second reason: it is the continuation of the success of two years ago that combines animation and philosophy with amazing mastery. Third reason: again, it will be a successful mix of Science fiction, adult content and awkward topics.

Love, Death & Robots complies with the Netflix series’ maxim of building the best from innovative material. He does it, in addition, with an evident awareness of the success of the first season. If you cried or loved some of the previous 18 chapters, the new 15 come to be completely mystifying.

‘Master Of None’, third season

If you are a fan of the series, you already know. This piece of art of modern dialogue with loneliness, love and humor is a staple of the Netflix series. Four years ago, Master of None showed a second anthology season, but there were doubts about its return. During the time of absence, its creator Aziz Ansari He was accused of sexual misconduct, apologized, and decided to step aside.

So the third season will focus on the character of Lena Waithe, which is a celebrated novelty. Already – and her family in fiction – starred in one of the great moments of the second season. The new one will focus on your life and your relationship with your partner. All from the perspective of Ansari who repeats as a screenwriter and director.

‘The Kominsky Method’, last season of an icon of Netflix series

This cynical work of art comes to a well-deserved end and everything seems to indicate that it will be a celebration of its highest points. Without Alan Arkin, but with Kathleen turner, the series reflects again on old age, uprooting and loneliness with an astonishing script. Michael Douglas You will also have the opportunity to say goodbye to one of its most iconic characters in recent times.

It will do so in what appears to be a journey through physical deterioration and a series of nods to taboo subjects that surprises with its effectiveness. More reasons for one of the best Netflix series? We will have special guests like Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson in short but powerful cameos. This comedy that is not so much seems to say goodbye with a combination of drama and an ambitious perception of reality.

Related