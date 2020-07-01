Rihanna She is a great fan of the NBA and throughout the last decade we have been able to see her enjoying basketball in different halls. In fact, not long ago his image went viral in a box at the Staples Center in the Lebron James put.

The singer has numerous friends in the best league in the world and, as we have learned, over the past few years she has surpassed the barrier of friendship with four NBA players:

1. Andrew Bynum

The first is Andrew Bynum. The center who managed to win the NBA with Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant and who ended his career earlier than expected due to injuries maintained a relationship with Rihanna in 2009. They could be seen on more than one occasion together, although when he Asked about it, the singer didn’t seem proud: That if I was dating Lakers player Andrew Bynum. I can’t understand why you’re insulting me like that. «

Andrew Bynum came along way, from straight out of High School to becoming a 2x World Champion – pic.twitter.com/GFoxu2YIyD – LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) June 29, 2020

2. Rashard Lewis

Also in 2009. A paparazzi hunted her in the apartment of the then Orlando Magic player. Without pants. There is no doubt in this case that both maintained an ‘affair’.

White Chocolate did not want to miss the # NBAenMéxico! – Jason Williams and Rashard Lewis, luxury viewers of @OrlandoMagic vs @chicagobulls. pic.twitter.com/YTKmjcRCsc – NBA Latam (@NBALatam) December 14, 2018

3. JR Smith

It is known that they dated for some time during 2012. Then, as we already have on Blogdebasket, JR Smith was seen leaving a party in his apartment during the 2013 playoffs and Rihanna claimed that the then Knicks player wore all drunk playoffs.

Lakers are expected to sign JR Smith for the rest of the season, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/aivrBRlbIo – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2020

4. James Young

The least known of this list, although the one most seen in public with Rihanna at the time. When they went out together, back in 2014, he was a young promise for the Celtics. However, he was not very fortunate in the NBA and is currently playing in Israel.