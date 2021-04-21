The 4 nanometer processors would be closer and would come from the hand of MediaTek | Technology

MediaTek could be the first to introduce a processor built to the 4-nanometer scale. But to see this on mobile devices we will have to wait until early next year.

Mobile processors have not stopped evolving over the years. At present we find processors whose power and energy efficiency leave those of five years ago in evidence. All this thanks to the race to build processors with a lithography that allows the transistors that compose them to be tiny.

These transistors are the basic processing units, they are in charge of carrying out the necessary calculations so that everything works. They are built on a very small scale called a nanometer, it would be one millionth of a millimeter. What it implies is that the lower the number, these transistors will be smaller and the number of them will be greater inside the processor.

The higher the number of transistors, the higher the gross power and the better energy control. All seem advantages, but in reality it is not like that. Building processors with such small transistors is a complex task and faced by many manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and TSMC among others.

Right now we are in a difficult situation, we are in the midst of a chip crisis because Parent companies such as TSMC cannot keep up with the production of processors. But among all these complications there is a company that seems to have claimed to be the first to get a 4-nanometer processor.

This company is MediaTek and according to several sources, it would have obtained a deal with TSMC with which it would be provided with these processors. Of course, the cost would have been remarkable. Processors would cost you about $ 80 per unit compared to $ 35 for 5-nanometer processors.

Although there is already talk of these processors, we would have to wait at least until the fourth quarter of this year or the beginning of next year for production to start. All this means that, in principle, it would not compete with the terminals that mount the Snapdragon 888.

It would be interesting to see if the performance manages to catch up with Qualcomm processors once and for all., because MediaTek has a long list of losses when it comes to performance and energy efficiency. Not even their promised Dimensity 1200 processors achieved the expected success.