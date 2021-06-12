The 4 moves the Los Angeles Lakers could make

In this article we will be looking at the 4 movements that the Angels lakers in the next season in the NBA.
1- Renew Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews
Veterancy is a very good factor when it comes to facing the postseason and while it hurt from players like Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews, he did not give everything for the Lakers, having them in a comfortable salary situation for both parties seems ideal to keep them on the staff as supports.
2-Kyle Kuzma and one-star draft players.
For the past two seasons, Kuzma’s name has taken hold of trade rumors, and now may be the ideal time to take a chance. It is expected that a few players from the draft that includes him who can hope to bring in a star from the NBA.
3- Do not re-sign Marc Gasol.
The reception of Marc Gasol was seen with great expectation by the Lakers and the Fans, after their role in Toronto. Unfortunately, Spanish did not go as expected in the NBA.
4- Do not extend contracts to Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder.
Both players came in to take on the much needed role in the Lakers, but his contribution was not ideal. Both will face free agency, so renewing them would have to commit a portion of the salary cap and may make more sensible use of that money elsewhere.