The $ 4 million lottery prize that ended up ruining his life

Those who are avid lottery players always do so with the illusion or hope that one day luck will smile at them with a bigger prize, the one that allows them to give a complete turn to their lives, surrounded by luxuries and all those comforts with those who have dreamed.

There are very few people who can claim to have won a great lottery prize and unfortunately, not all winners have a happy ending, because it seems that winning a prize brings them bad luck.

That was what happened to a British couple made up of Martyn and Kay Tott, Who is itand they realized that they had obtained a prize equivalent to $ 4.16 million dollars 6 months after the drawing took place.

The problem was that despite removing every corner of his house, they could not find the ticket that accredited them as winners. So they went to the store where they usually bought their tickets and, in effect, they were able to verify that the winning ticket was validated on their machines and that no one had collected it; However, there they could not prove that it was their property.

Despite the situation, Martyn was not resigned to losing such a sum of money and for 5 years he was fighting in different courts, without anyone giving a ruling in their favor.

Realizing their carelessness, the couple contacted Camelot, the company that runs lottery draws and gambling in the UK. She was presented with several tests that proved that Kay had sealed said winning ticket, The problem was that the laws of that country stipulate that, in the case of lost or stolen tickets, the owners have only 30 days to make a claim.

Faced with the company’s refusal to recognize them as winners, Martyn and Kat launched a nationwide campaign to fight what they considered to be theirs, receiving support from well-known people, including billionaire businessman Richard Branson and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Despite the pressure, Camelot remained firm in its decision, backed by the legal framework that protected them. The lawsuit was so exhausting that after several months, the couple ended their marriage.

While Kay decided to forget what happened as far as he could, Martyn set out to recover what, from his point of view, was his, so he spent 5 years in a legal battle that he could not win. thus losing not only the lottery ticket, but also his partner and a lot of money invested in lawyers.

“Having that money taken from us was torture. For a long time I lost sight of who I was and what I believed in. But I can honestly say that, now, I am glad I did not receive the 3 million pounds sterling, “Martyn later confessed in an interview for The Sun.

