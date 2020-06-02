Throughout history, five Mexican players have played in the best basketball league in the world, the NBA. Here we leave you:

1. Horacio Llamas Gray

First Mexican in the NBA, he debuted on March 2, 1997 with Phoenix Suns. He played 28 games between 1996 and 1998.

☝ —— On a day like today in 1997, from Rosario, Sinaloa debuted Horacio Llamas, the first Mexican in the NBA. – From that day on, the Pan Wonder was no longer the same. #NBA pic.twitter.com/zTHBPYIRnW – Don Baloncesto (@DonBaloncesto) March 3, 2020

2. Eduardo Nájera

Unique Mexican in being chosen in the draft (position 38 Houston Rockets, year 2000). He played on Mavs, Warriors, Nuggets, Nets, and Bobcats. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes of play (619 games between 2000 and 2012).

How was Vince Carter as a partner? Eduardo Nájera shared his experience playing against him and as a partner. Please read —- https://t.co/ipZwJs55Zo —- pic.twitter.com/iZV9X8TTcn – Carlos HLuy (@ carhluy43) May 28, 2020

3. Gustavo Ayón

Player who has triumphed in Europe at Real Madrid, played in the NBA between 2011 and 2014 averaging 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 135 games between Hornets, Magic, Bucks and Hawks.

On what was the last day to make changes, the Orlando Magic sent Gustavo Ayon to the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/3uNZn7YpuS – Image from Zacatecas (@ZacatecasImagen) February 22, 2013

4. Jorge Gutiérrez

The last Mexican player to debut in the NBA. He did so in 2013 with the Brooklyn Nets and has played a total of 47 games in which he has averaged 2.9 points per game between the Nets, the Bucks and the Hornets.

