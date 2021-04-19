The 4-M campaign starts up and the Ayuso-Sánchez pulse intensifies

Although the candidates of the main parties have been doing events for weeks, the electoral campaign for the Madrid 4-M elections began this Sunday at 00:00. It did so with a mixture of face-to-face events with few attendees and virtual calls, given the restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis. And with the same two protagonists as in recent weeks: on the one hand, the regional president and candidate of the PP, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and on the other, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, who have raised this campaign as a face-to-face duel.

Since the beginning of the pre-campaign, Sánchez has turned to elections that, despite being autonomous, have important national implications both at a political and symbolic level. This Sunday he again accompanied in an act the socialist candidate Ángel Gabilondo, that at times is being overshadowed by the omnipresent clash between the president and Ayuso, who also does not miss any opportunity to confront Sánchez.

In fact, Gabilondo made Ayuso ugly this Sunday to focus his criticism on the Prime Minister without taking charge of his own “mistakes.” “You only have one word in your mouth: Sánchez. The virus? Sánchez; Toni Cantó? Sánchez; What can’t solve something particular? Sanchez. Madrid does not owe you three, you owe us one because you cannot live without mentioning Sánchez, “criticized the socialist candidate, addressing the regional president directly … in a ceremony held in Ferraz in which he was precisely accompanied by Sánchez.

Ayuso herself did not take long to answer her, assuring that if she speaks of the Prime Minister instead of Gabilondo, it is because “he”, Sánchez, “is the candidate for Madrid” of the PSOE. “How can we not continue talking about Sánchez, Mr. Gabilondo, if he is the candidate in Madrid, if he is the one who decides the lies that you have to tell from now on, “Ayuso ironized at a rally in Las Rozas, where he mocked that Gabilondo has taken up part of his proposals.” If he no longer wants to close the Zendal hospital He does not want to close the hotel business, now he wants to lower taxes and for the first time a leader of the PSOE says he wants to protect the concert, the next thing is that he is my opening act, “he said.

The PP candidate also denounced that Sánchez is participating in Gabilondo’s campaign “with public services and with the budgets of all Spaniards.” In the same vein of exposing these elections as a duel between the president and her, Ayuso assured that Sánchez “gambles it and gambles everything”. And, in addition, he waved the flag of the supposed cessions of the Government to the nationalists affirming that, “at a time when they intend to attack the fiscal autonomy of the Community of Madrid”, the Executive wants to “give more autonomy to the Basque politicians to whom they owe the favors, or much more autonomy to the corruption of the independentistas in Catalonia “.

Contrary to what Ayuso did –and what he himself has done in recent weeks–, at the beginning of the campaign Sánchez has avoided answering the Madrid president so as not to overshadow Gabilondo. The PSOE leader did not mention Ayuso at any time during his intervention in the first act of the campaign, but he did insist on what has become the main claim of the Socialists to call for mobilization: the possibility of there being a “Government of the Plaza de Colón” with Vox inside.

For its part, the formation led by Santiago Abascal has begun its campaign as the pre-campaign ended: trying not to be absorbed by the rise of Ayuso and his appeal to the useful vote. For this reason, the electoral slogan of Vox appeals to the “safe vote”, in a double sense: as a reliable ballot in the face of the supposed ups and downs of the PP and as a commitment to safety in the streets, one of the issues in which Vox has emphasized the first weeks of pre-campaign.

Errejón and Iglesias appeal to mobilization

More Madrid chose the Parque del Cerro del Tío Pío (better known as Parque de las Siete Tetas) in Vallecas for its first campaign rally, in which its candidate, Mónica García, charged against the “anti-social policy of Aliexpress” de Ayuso and described her as “president nini, neither health nor economy.” García, who is taking advantage of her profile as a public health doctor to confront the PP and defend “what really matters” – her campaign slogan – was supported by the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, who assured that they are “more” citizens who “” will look for a decent ballot “on May 4.

“When we get together, we mobilize and get up, let’s go if we win,” said Errejón, who criticized very harshly that Ayuso described this weekend as “supported” those who go to food banks to seek sustenance. “I never insult, but you have to be a bad person to say that, you have to have little heart “, lament.

Along the same lines, Unidos Podemos began its campaign by appealing, as it has been doing for weeks, to mobilize the progressive vote. In a rally in Lavapiés, his candidate, Pablo Iglesias, assured that his party is the “guarantee that leftist policies will be made” in a possible progressive government. On Saturday, in the act of putting up posters in the Enrique Tierno Galván Park, Iglesias asked “that the majority speak” – the campaign slogan of United We Can – because he was convinced that, If “people who do not insult” mobilize, it will be possible to “turn around 25 years of corruption and the dismantling of the public “.