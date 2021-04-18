“The 4-M begins the state of alarm for the PSOE”

The PP of Madrid has started this Saturday the campaign of the president of the Community and candidate of the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, offering management and claiming herself as the alternative to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Tucking Ayuso They have been the president of the PP, Pablo Casado; the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the formation, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the president of the PP of Madrid and former president of the Senate, Pío García-Escudero.

The opening ceremony was held in Plaza Salvador Dalí, in the Salamanca district, the main fiefdom of the popular in the capital. Thus, complying with Covid measures, the PP has placed its candidates and positions in chairs with a safety distance and has fenced off part of the site.

The citizens have been located at the edge of the square, on the terraces and balconies. It is an image very different from the one experienced in the 2019 campaign, when some strangers Ayuso and Almeida barely filled the Temple of Debod.

The scene is now another. All the polls point to a victory for the ‘popular’ who has made in these two years flag of his government “freedom”. Thus, Ayuso has opted for tax cuts, the defense of concerted education, public-private collaboration and, after the arrival of the pandemic, has rejected the closures of hotels and non-essential trade, in a commitment to ” combine health and economy “.

“The state of alarm begins in the PSOE”

Pablo Casado has asked for support for the Madrid president and candidate for re-election with the aim that the PP can soon arrive at the Moncloa Palace. In fact, he has stressed that on May 4 “The state of alarm for the Socialist Party begins” because you are going to “panic”.

This has been pronounced in the traditional poster sticking with which the electoral campaign officially begins. After underlining that the PP attends the elections with a “union candidacy” and that “it is worth it”, he has warned that “they are not only talking about the Government of Madrid” but about what Spain is wanted. And at this point, he has affirmed that if they win the elections “uniting the center and the right” and can govern “with their hands free”, “that message can then be echoed at the national level.”

Casado has accused the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, of having “ignored his candidate”, the socialist Ángel Gabilondo, “overshadowing him in all activities, including from Angola and Senegal”, and “imposing on his ministers”, alluding to the signing by the Madrid PSOE of the head of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

Appeal to the voters of “Felipe, Leguina or Rubalcaba”

After ensuring that we must think about what “is at stake” on May 4, the president of the PP has also asked for the vote for the disgruntled socialists who “do not like sanchismo” and who even voted in their day “to Felipe, Leguina or Rubalcaba”.

In fact, he has asked the Social Democratic voters if they feel identified with Pedro Sánchez, who brings ETA members to nearby prisons in the Basque Country every week, is going to “pardon the prisoners of the procés between June and July”. “raise taxes by 90,000 million euros”, it does not allow parents to “choose the education of their children” and says that they can “occupy a home and then register as if it were their home.”

“I am convinced that not and here is your home because this is a project integrative, moderate, transversal, reformist, liberal, future, of hope, of illusion and winner. It is at your service, “he said.

Casado, who has stressed that the PP concurs with a “magnificent winning team”, has given special thanks to Toni Cantó Y Augustine Count for “continuing in the great house of the center-right”, after the Constitutional Court has left them off the list thanks to the casting vote of the president of this body.

In addition, it has valued the management of the PP, which translates into “not frying taxes on citizens” and being able to choose a school or doctor. In addition, and before the open debate with vaccines, has stressed that in Madrid they are not getting more vaccines because not enough reach him, since, as he has said, the distribution depends on the Government of Spain.

“Your father would be proud”

Given the consolidation of Almeida and Ayuso, whom Casado appointed candidates in January 2019 against all odds, the PP leader has publicly admitted “how things have changed in two years”. “The candidate for the Community of Madrid for the PP is a woman who is worthwhile,” he proclaimed.

“Here you have a whole square to try to start the campaign well with a good girlfriend, mayor”

In addition, he has reviewed his history of friendship with Ayuso for 20 years and has highlighted that his father “would be tremendously proud to see what you’ve come to “because” everyone wants her. “” They have attacked her, they haven’t been able to beat her and they won’t be able to beat her because you’re the best and because Madrid deserves a president like you, “he asserted. .

Casado wanted to encourage the attendees and, with humor, pointed out that Almeida, the “golden bachelor of Spain”, celebrates his birthday this Saturday “confessing” in an interview that “Now girls his age are finally stopping him”. “Here you have a whole square to try to start the campaign well with a good girlfriend, mayor,” he proclaimed, with laughter and applause from the attendees.

Ayuso against Sánchez

The Madrid president has vindicated her management against the “It cannot be” of the Government of Sánchez. “In Madrid after a day suffering we can go to a terrace to have a beer and see each other with ours, with our friends, with our family, the Madrilenian; and we choose where, at what time and with whom. it escapes the Government because freedom escapes socialism and let’s not say communism, “he claimed.

“Given the greater participation that is remembered in the Community of Madrid, before that historical participation, perhaps Spain owes me three”

The ‘popular’ has argued that Madrid has gone “against the virus”, thanks to the “responsibility” of its citizens, in the face of the “uselessness” of the central Executive. “Every day I hear: how lucky I am to live in Madrid and not be going through what others are going through,” he said.

Thus, he has sent a message to Pedro Sánchez, whom he considers his true opponent, whom he has invited to leave La Moncloa when the PSOE gets the worst results in its history. “Given the greater participation that is remembered in the Community of Madrid, before that historical participation maybe Spain owes me three “, it is finished.

García Escudero and Martínez-Almeida

The first to speak was the president of the PP of Madrid, Pío García Escudero, who has boasted of the nearly 90,000 that training has in the region, of which he has valued that they constitute “practically an army”.

To all of them, who “when they get excited they get up, they stand up and there is no one to stop them”, has asked “fifteen days of work, fifteen days of illusion, fifteen days of touring the entire Community from north to south “.

“Madrid needs a president with a firm hand, with policies that Madrilenians have recognized for 25 years”

He has defended that next May 4 “it is very important to go to vote”, because “the future of the Community of Madrid” is at stake and Isabel Díaz Ayuso “has to be president.”

Coinciding with the day of his 46th birthday, the national spokesman of the PP and mayor of the capital, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has promised Casado that both he and Díaz Ayuso will take him to La Moncloa, for which he has called for “the broadest majority” so that the ‘popular’ candidate can “continue generating those policies of stability and progress.”

“Madrid needs a president with a firm hand, with policies that Madrilenians have recognized for 25 years, which are those of the PP; that of low taxes, freedom to choose an educational center, a health center … And here one comes to live so that they leave one alone, and it is what we want, “he pointed out below.