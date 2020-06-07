For decades, the world has faced other deadly viruses for which it has not been possible to find a vaccine.

Millions of people around the world have their hopes of ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the development of a vaccine.

Experts have warned that even speeding up the pace of developing a vaccine can be time consuming or, worse yet, simply not occur.

“It could become another endemic virus in our communities and these viruses may never go away,” said the director of Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan.

Although the possibility of having to live with this virus can be devastating for many at a time when the number of confirmed infections is over 5.4 million and the death toll is around 350,000, in reality, it would not be an isolated case.

The search for a vaccine can span years and decades.



.The high mortality rate of Ebola disease forces extreme health control measures.

In some cases, this process is useless, while in others it ends up yielding good results. That is exactly what just happened with the Ebola virus.

First detected in 1976 and with a rate of lethality 50%It has not been until this year when in some countries and under the approval of the World Health Organization (WHO) a vaccine has been authorized to prevent it.

BBC Mundo tells you of four other potentially deadly viruses that have not yet been run with the same fate, but with which they have found ways to live.

1. HIV

More than 30 years have passed since scientists managed to isolate HIV, the cause of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

His appearance caused great alarm because for years his contagion amounted to a death sentence.

This virus has been the cause of death for more than 32 million people, according to WHO figures.



Columbia TriStar Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, the movie Philadelphia was one of the first to address the issue of HIV and its social stigmatization.

It also had a significant impact on people’s daily lives as it forced them to modify some sexual habits, since this was one of their main routes of infection.

The fact that many of its first most renowned victims were gay men also initially caused the disease to carry a strong social stigma, to the point that some media referred to AIDS as “gay cancer.”

Almost four decades later there is still no vaccine for HIV and, With about 40 million people infected around the world, this virus isto far from disappearing.

However, the development of better methods of prevention of contagion and treatments that reduce its lethality has led to HIV infection becoming a chronic health problem that does not prevent those affected from leading normal and healthy lives.

Recently, in addition, there have been two cases of people being cured through stem cell treatment.

However, experts warn that this therapy is very risky and cannot be applied generically to treat all cases of HIV.

2. Avian influenza

Since the late 1990s, two avian influenza strains have been detected that infected and killed many people.



. Bird flu outbreaks forced the slaughter of thousands of birds.

These are viruses that are transmitted between birds and that these, in turn, pass them to humans through direct contact or with objects infected with the faeces of sick animals.

In 1997, the first cases of H5N1 virus infection were detected in Hong Kong, leading to the slaughter of all chickens on the island.

Since then, cases have been reported in more than fifty countries in Africa, Asia and Europe with a 60% human case fatality rate.

The A H7N9 strain was first detected in May 2013 in China, where some sporadic outbreaks have since been reported.

According to the WHO, between 2013 and 2017 there were some 1,565 confirmed human infections, of which 39% died.

Although both strains have a high rate of lethalityAccording to the WHO, it is unusual for these viruses to be spread by person-to-person contact.

Once this was proven, it was easier to stop its spread.

3. SARS

First identified in 2003, SARS-CoV is a type of coronavirus that is believed to have been transmitted to humans by an animal, probably a bat.



EPA As with covid-19, the virus causing SARS is believed to come from a bat.

The first infections were registered in 2002 in the Chinese province of Guangzhou.

This virus was the cause of a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic than in 2003 affected 26 countries with a total of more than 8,000 cases.

Since then, a small number of infections have been reported.

Unlike avian influenza, this virus is transmitted primarily by human contact and, in fact, many of the cases occurred in health centers, because the necessary precautions had not been taken to prevent its spread.

According to the WHO, once these measures were adopted, the epidemic ended in July 2003.

By then, more than 8,400 cases had been confirmed, causing some 916 deaths, with a case fatality rate of around 11%.

4. MERS

MERS-CoV is also a type of coronavirus. It was first detected in 2012 and is the cause of a disease known as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).



The SARS and MERS epidemics popularized the use of face masks as a preventive measure in many countries in Asia.

It is a virus with a high case-fatality rate: among the 2,494 confirmed cases that had occurred in the world until November 2019, some 858 deaths had been reported.

The virus was first detected in Saudi Arabia but then I know found cases in 27 countries, including 12 from the Middle East.

According to the WHO, most of the cases detected in countries outside the Middle East were people who had been infected in that region.

The virus is primarily transmitted from animals to people, and specifically, dromedaries are believed to be the main source of infection.

Human-to-human spread is rareunless there is close contact without adequate prophylaxis.

In the case of MERS, as in the case of SARS, after achieving control of the epidemics, efforts to develop vaccines were suspended.



BBC