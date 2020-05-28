MIUI 12 will be the next version of MIUI that we will see reaching Xiaomi mobiles, and the Chinese company has already presented this new version in style. However, today we are going to teach you 4 hidden MIUI 12 functions that can completely change the way you use your mobile on a daily basis.

As you know, Xiaomi always tries to make its software as complete as possible, and the company never fails to fall short with the functions it introduces in its personalization layer. This time, there have been some things that Xiaomi has not told us about MIUI 12, and we are going to show them to you.

The covered novelties of MIUI 12

MIUI 12 is going to come well loaded with news to make users have more facilities on a daily basis when using our terminal. And in Mydrivers they have published a few features that Xiaomi had not told too much about and that They are already being able to test in the Chinese beta of the new version of MIUI. Something for which we will have to wait, since the global version of the beta of MIUI 12 is not available.

The first of these novelties is a minimalist mode, or a mode for the elderly, depending on how you want to see it, which will do is simplify the way the terminal is organized, reducing the launcher grid to 3 × 4, in addition to simplifying the way in which we interact with the device, since you can more easily than usual add shortcuts to contacts, to call just by pressing the button. And this is an ideal thing for older people.

On the other hand, we will find changes in the calendar design, which adds the possibility of rotating the screen for a complete view of the week, and which also has a better organization, following a new line of card-based design. Very Google-style, as Xiaomi has been doing for a while.

Although text SMS messages are no longer used as heavily as before, we do use them from time to time, and Xiaomi has decided that it will separate them, facing MIUI 12, into two categories, since on the one hand it will show the main SMS messages, while on the other it will show those that are commercial offers or coupons, so that you do not have “advertising”, so to speak, invading your message inbox.

Finally, the Chinese company has also made changes to its climate application, making information on air quality and rainfall in the short term, are more visible. In addition, it has redesigned the application, making it more minimalist than previous versions.

As we mentioned at the beginning, these are changes that have been seen in the Chinese version of the ROM, which, as you know, is in beta, so it is possible that there are changes that we will not see in the final version, since than That depends on the differentiation that Xiaomi establishes between the global and the Chinese version of MIUI 12.

