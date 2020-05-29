The Covid-19 pandemic came to completely transform our reality and force ourselves to think of new processes for everything. But it has also given us a few moments of reflection from which we have many lessons to learn.

With the imminent economic crisis caused by social distancing measures to prevent more infections from the disease, the economic outlook for the country changed: from growth forecasts of 2% and then adjustments to 1% or less, the impact of the disease leads to calculating falls for Mexico of up to two digits.

In this context, during his participation in the Forbes Conecta Forum, Jorge Torres, president of the American Chamber (AmCham) highlights 4 lessons that we have to keep in mind due to the impact of this disease and that they can work for future crises:

1. The world is not a static place but it changes dynamically and it can do so in a radical way. And we have to change too.2. In an extraordinary circumstance, we need to react in an agile, assertive and timely manner.

In this sense, Torres stressed that private initiative is responsible for implementing prevention plans, reaching out to employees and prioritizing health and talent development, in addition to considering adaptation and reinvention capabilities.

Check here all the papers of the Forbes Connect Forum

3. For AmCham, one of the great lessons has been the importance of preserving value chains, not only international but national ones.4. Organizations like AmCham play a fundamental role in crisis situations, as their role is to help companies to be better prepared.

For this, the AmCham president explained that his role lies in advising companies for the implementation and design of new work models, as well as promoting talent development and process innovation through the use of technology.

Regarding his work in conjunction with the authorities, he listed actions such as accompanying the authorities with recommendations to protect jobs, investment and economic activity.

Subscribe to the Forbes Mexico channel on YouTube

In addition, in meetings with authorities from both nations, the economic reactivation of staggered and framed in cooperation between the two countries beyond the T-MEC.

“If we see this crisis and the entry into force of the T-MEC as an opportunity to consolidate ourselves as a strategic partner, it is essential to have public policies that strengthen the rule of law, encourage investment, formality and the growth of companies that generate employment and opportunities ”, he indicated.

According to the camera, their companies represent 21% of the country’s GDP, 20% of private investment and they generate 2.5 million direct jobs and 6 million indirect jobs.

In his speech, he also emphasized that although the criteria for determining the essential industries in the United States and in Mexico followed different bases, neither of them was wrong, but rather they were approaches for each of the contexts.