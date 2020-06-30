Charge your mobile as, when and where you want with these USB-C cables.

The microUSB has been left behind: practically all Android devices launched over the last few years have already made the leap to USB Type-C technology, whose advantages have been more than clear. And yet, it is likely that on more than one occasion you have seen yourself in the situation of not have a spare USB-C cable when you needed it most. Luckily for you, that has a solution.

It is possible to find a great variety of USB-C cables on the market, but not all of them are of the same quality. So we have decided to select the 4 best options that you can buy at a reasonable price, and that also ensure compatibility with each and every one of the devices with USB Type C that you use in your day to day.

Rampow USB Type-C Cable

Safe, strong and ready for the latest fast charging technologies. He Rampow USB Type-C Cable It is one of our favorite accessories to accompany any device based on USB Type-C technology. It has a braided nylon coating that gives it superior durability, and the 56K aluminum connectors make it able to withstand more than 10,000 connections and disconnections without flinching. In addition, its security systems and certificates from organizations such as CE, FCC and ROHS ensure that our device will be safe during the charging process.

RAVIAD USB Type-C Cable

Why settle for one, when you can have three? This option offers us three high-quality USB Type-C cables for the price of one. Best of all, we have three cables of different lengths that offer even greater versatility: 30 centimeters, 1 meter and 2 meters, all of them covered in braided nylon and with high-quality aluminum connectors.

AUKEY USB C to USB A 3.0 Cable

AUKEY has been offering very good quality accessories at reasonable prices for years. Its USB C to USB A cable with 3.0 technology offers high quality materials, color fading and protection systems, and compatibility with the latest fast charging systems in the industry, including Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 technologies.

Gritin USB C Cable

Other versatile option that we recommend is Gritin’s. The brand offers us a pack of three USB Type C cables of different lengths –1, 1.5 and 2 meters– covered in braided nylon and with a flexible body that will be able to resist without problems even if they are coiled or bent, capable of providing a maximum power of up to 2.4 A and 480 Mbps of data transfer.

The prices shown in this article are valid at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

