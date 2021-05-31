The 4 aspects that Loki will use in his Disney Plus series

Since Loki is Marvel Studios’ God of Deception, he needs a look for every situation he faces.

There is very little left for the series to premiere Loki, where the stepbrother of Thor You must undo all the space-time chaos you have created. That is why we can see him in his green and gold Asgardian suit, with the prison jumpsuit of the TVA (Time Variation Authority), of the TVA agent and with his famous knives prepared for battle.

But surely the series of Loki has many more surprises and makes us enjoy the adventures of this popular villain from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

What will the series be about?

First you have to remember that this Loki, will not be the same one who died at the hands of Thanos. Since in the movie Avengers: EndgameWhen the heroes travel to New York in 2012 Loki get the Tesseract with the Space Gem and escapes. So this version of the villain, has not lived the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). After his space-time trip, the series will start and the TVA catches him because he has broken reality. So he must help them undo all that he has caused.

Although, as we have seen in the trailers, things will not be easy. Since he will always try to fool everyone, but it seems that the TVA knows him too well and they are always one step ahead.

The series is led by Tom Hiddleston and next to him are Owen wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia di martino, Wunmi Mosaku Y Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Loki series? The first episode, of the first season consisting of 6 chapters, can be seen on June 9, 2021 on the streaming platform Disney Plus.