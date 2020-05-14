The COVID-19 pandemic placed society in a totally unknown environment. It has drastically reduced human relationships outside the online environment and forced organizations of all sizes to reinvent themselves and think about innovation very hard to keep the economic chain going.

New connections were created and those that already existed were strengthened and, in this context, remote operations became essential for organizational health. These structures, in fact, have been installed forever and will be expected even with the end of the pandemic and in all industries.

In the case of banks and financial services in Brazil, which already stood out for their high level of innovation in relation to other countries in the world, the model of physical agencies had to be completely rethought and multichannel (omnichannel) was made practically mandatory to contain the pandemic, according to guidelines from recognized Brazilian agencies that openly recommended the use of digital platforms for financial transactions.

To build more resilient digital channels, banks must first think of the “virtual” and rethink technology as an ubiquitous platform, connected to a nuclear banking system capable of interacting with various technology aggregators.

Now, which strategies and adoptions can help companies in the financial sector to become digital, be agile and deliver a complete experience for their clients’ new behavior, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic?

It all starts with a need. The first step is to find a partner that supports digital strategies to offer value to customers and then start the ideation processes with multidisciplinary teams, agnostic to existing technologies and that are oriented to improve the customer experience.

From this, with some analysis and evidence of technologies it is possible to find the best architecture and cost-benefit ratio, which meets the expectations of organizations in relation to the challenge encountered. The following will highlight 4 adoptions that can accelerate the achievement of these objectives:

Invest in agile and DevOps

Cultural, business and operational agility are new organizational mantras and new standards will come to be highly valued as “People First”, “Data Driven”, “Customer Centric”, “Cross-Functional Teams”, “Reduced Hierarchy”, Continuous Learning , Collaboration, and DevOps (automation and monitoring of all stages of software development).

An API strategy

The development of APIs allows the integration of data and services in an agile, secure and scalable way, allowing traditional financial organizations to compete in a 100% digital environment. In addition, it also enables traceability and security in all financial operations, in addition to providing data to generate better business insights. Here is the comment on the concept of open banking in Brazil, regulated by the central bank, which are APIs that will allow data sharing between financial institutions.

Transform legacy systems and migrate them to a Cloud-Based operational model

Getting rid of old platforms completely is practically impossible. Traditionally, classic or legacy software architectures have been based on a monolithic or partially distributed system. These architectures generally have a high cost of maintenance and evolution, adding to this recurring problems of performance, availability and escalation.

Currently, most software solutions require the use of advanced architectures, which are lightweight and distributed in such a way that they easily allow horizontal scale and integration with other software systems. In addition, with an integration-oriented infrastructure (collusion with legacy), it will be possible to promote product and service launches with minimal effort, increasing business value in smaller development cycles.

Betting on Cognitive Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Repetitive high-volume activities have represented a high cost for organizations both in values ​​and in their execution time. Often, they are held hostage by the middle activities and the focus is shifted to concentrate on the main business activities. At a time when agility and reinvention are needed for this new moment, automating these activities has been a good strategy.

With the “Automation First” mentality, it is possible to redefine processes and optimize the benefits of intelligent tools, improve generic back office processes, directly impacting operational efficiency and also customer satisfaction.

Marcos Brum is Business Director at Softtek Brasil and helps Banks and Financial Services organizations to reinvent themselves in the Digital Age.

Website: https://www.softtek.com/en/industria/financeiro

