The 3D printer that creates ‘bones’ inside the body of patients

3D printing is a technology that continues to demonstrate astonishing versatility. In the medical field, for example, three-dimensional bone impression has until now been dedicated to producing material outside the patient’s body, but a new technique has potentially found a way to create new bone material within the human body.

The technique developed at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, offers the possibility for doctors to create new bone tissue exactly where it is needed during a surgical operation, replacing removed bone sections and encouraging existing bones to join. to new artificial bone.

“It is really the first example of the integration of ceramic materials that emulate many aspects of native bone with living cells,” said associate professor Kristopher Kilian, a member of the team that developed the new technology, in statements reported by WeForum.

Quality leap in the process

“During surgery, if a bone is removed for disease or if a tumor is removed, then we can scan that bone and place it on the printer and print it directly into a patient’s cavity,” he added.

The technique uses a lightweight, portable 3D printer that can be taken to the operating room. Previous methods relied on laboratory printers that could not operate at room temperature and required toxic chemicals to sterilize the new bone material.

“That will speed things up with respect to the timing of surgery and allow for a great reduction in the current pain patients are experiencing and also hopefully save many lives,” Prof Kilian said.

Precision medicine for everyone

The World Economic Forum’s Precision Medicine Program, which supports these scientific advances, aims to realize the benefits of precision medicine for society, including the half of the world’s population who currently do not have access to such sophisticated techniques.

The program includes a project – Leapfrogging with Precision Medicine – which is designed to help nations that currently do not have access to these techniques to introduce precision medicine into their healthcare systems.

