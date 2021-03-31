The 3D fitting rooms of the future simulate garments on moving bodies

With the current health crisis in the covid-19 Internet shopping has spread and clothing does not escape this trend. However, knowing how a garment feels to a certain body or knowing in advance if we are getting the size right is not easy.

A team of researchers from the Human Pose Recovery and Behavior Analysis Group of the Computer Vision Center (CVC) and the University of Barcelona (UB) has developed CLOTH3D in order to solve this problem. The project includes the first large-scale synthetic data set of 3d human sequences dressed, recently published in the magazine Computer Vision – ECCV 2020 Workshops.

“This data consists of a set of several thousand sequences in which different people perform actions such as dancing, walking, jumping, climbing or posing. These human bodies are represented as 3D objects that we automatically dress with an algorithm that generates garments randomly and in a different way. different materials (cotton, denim, silk and leather). Afterwards, we use a tool that physically simulates the fabric, ”Sergio Escalera, lead author of the study at the CVC and the UB, tells SINC.

Human bodies are represented as 3D objects that we automatically dress with an algorithm that generates garments made of different materials (cotton, denim, silk and leather). Then we use a tool that physically simulates the fabric

Sergio Escalera

The result is a sequence in which the clothes show realistic dynamics and deformations. Thanks to the process randomness From generation of clothing items, scientists obtain thousands of sequences in which a set is not repeated. This great variability is crucial for its usefulness in the so-called deep learning.

In this sense, Artificial Intelligence and deep learning play a key role in the modeling and generation of 3D clothing items. According to the researchers, these models will go a long way toward improving the virtual fitting room experience by making the work of designers and animators easier.

“Deep learning has shown tremendous progress in the 3D area recently. However, these types of models require a large amount of data to be able to learn. In the context of clothing, we did not find a large and varied enough public data set to develop models based on deep learning. Thanks to the wide variety of garments and the realistic physics provided by our data, it will be possible to improve or create new models that can generate more realistic predictions ”, adds Escalera.

Until now, the models to simulate garments on different body shapes were mostly in 2D. This is because 3D models require a huge amount of data.

Deep learning has shown tremendous progress in the 3D area. However, these types of models need a large amount of data to be able to learn

Sergio Escalera

“A great candidate to take advantage of such technology are virtual changing rooms, for which it is necessary to learn to model hundreds of different clothing items, with different materials, sizes and topologies ”, explains the scientist.

Get 3D data

There are three main strategies for producing 3D data of clothed people: 3D scans, 3D generation from conventional images, and synthetic generation. According to the researchers, 3D scans are expensive and are not capable of differentiating the body from the clothing, “that is, at most they can extract the 3D shape, as if the body and clothing were a single object.”

On the other hand, the data sets that infer the 3d geometry of clothing from conventional images “are inaccurate and cannot adequately model the dynamics of the garment,” they say. Finally, synthetic data is easy to generate and free from measurement errors.

“Since a lot of data is needed to develop 3D models, we decided to generate our own data. We have designed and published the largest data set of this type with a great variety of costumes and a wide range of clothing movements, ”adds Hugo Bertiche, co-author of the work.

CLOTH3D contains great variability in garment type, shape, size, tightness and fabric

CLOTH3D contains great variability in garment type, shape, size, tightness and fabric. Clothing is simulated over thousands of different poses and body shapes, creating very realistic clothing dynamics. CLOTH3D is unique in terms of variability of garments, shapes and poses, and includes more than 2 million 3D samples.

“We developed a generation line that creates a unique set for each sequence in terms of garment type, topology, shape, size, fit and fabric. While other data sets contain few different garments, ours has thousands, making it the largest data set in this field today. But we have not been left alone in the development, but we have published it in open access so that all types of public can access it, “says Escalera.

This random clothing generator covers a large portion of the garments that we can see every day (T-shirt, shirt, top, pants, skirt, dress and jumpsuit), with different cuts, sizes and shapes. However, the variability in clothing in the real world is limited only by imagination. For this reason, the work of supplementing these data with new garments must continue indefinitely.

The entertainment industry could also benefit, as CGI movies and video games could be even more realistic

Hugo Bertiche

“On the other hand, the clothing simulation technology using computer physics is constantly evolving. This allows creating new data with a much higher level of detail – potentially down to the thread level – and in a much more efficient way – lower computational cost. Finally, given that the objective of these data is to help in the development of new models, designing them is part of the next steps to take in this direction ”, he indicates.

Other utilities of the project

But the textile industry is not the only one that could take advantage of this data set, “the entertainment industry It could also benefit, as CGI movies and video games could be even more realistic, ”argues Bertiche.

“We have already detected interest from many private sector companies. However, currently the dataset is open to all types of public only if they are going to use it for scientific purposes ”, says Escalera.

The study data is public to allow researchers anywhere in the world to take advantage of it to design and train models based on deep learning, which better reflects the behavior of clothing in 3D. “In the context of 3d clothing, public data sets are rather sparse and with little costume variability. For this reason, our data play an important role in this context ”, concludes the expert.

Tests for the development of the project. / CVC