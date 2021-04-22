The 39 LaLiga clubs not invited to the Super League reject it unanimously

04/22/2021

On at 15:16 CEST

Strong statement from the 39 clubs from the Spanish First and Second Division not invited to be part of the Super League. All the professional teams of LaLiga except FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have met this Thursday and have issued a note in which they have rejected “unanimously and energetically the plans to create this competition”, touched by death after the disbandment of the vast majority of its founding members.

“All the clubs firmly believe in sporting merit as the only criterion to qualify for the international club championships through the respective national leagues,” reported the entity chaired by Javier Tebas. “Today, football fans across Europe they can dream that their club, whatever its size, can rise to the top and compete at the top. This tradition should not be threatened or modified, “he justified.

The 39 clubs that have signed the text have celebrated “the global opposition of the last days” to the Superliga, which “It has shown that a closed and elitist European league is unfeasible and unwanted.” Grateful for “the support they have received this week on a key issue for the future of football,” they have pledged to continue working with fans, the government, LaLiga, UEFA, RFEF, and AFE to “protect the best interests of the game”.

These are the clubs that have signed the document: Athletic Club, Osasuna, Cádiz, Alavés, Elche, Getafe, Granada, Levante, Celta, Betis, Real Sociedad, Valladolid, Eibar, Huesca, Seville, Valencia, Villarreal, Alcorcón, Albacete, Castellón, Leganés, Lugo, Mirandés, Tenerife , Sabadell, Fuenlabrada, Cartagena, Girona, Malaga, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol, Mallorca, Oviedo, Sporting, Zaragoza, Ponferradina, Almería, Las Palmas and Logroñés.