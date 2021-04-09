The 360º of Vince Carter

The dunk contest had a very high first peak with the duels between Michael Jordan Y Dominique Wilikins in the 80’s and Vince Sump was commissioned to raise the bar again in 2000 after two years without being held. One of the best matadors in history raised the public from Oakland Arena and at the same Shaquille O’Neal in the first round doing a 360º turn in the air that has become one of the most iconic images of the NBA. This is what he refers to Bad Bunny on I got used to it, hinting that his level is so high that he could even plug such a genius.

“You can be Carter doing the 360º, we give you plug”

Bad bunny

The escort of the Raptors not only did he leave that moment, he also did several more dunks that served to defeat Steve Francis and his partner Tracy mcgrady in the end. And the three-sixty was not the only historical image he left, also his gesture looking at the camera and saying ‘it’s over’ after passing the ball between his legs in the air or finishing the mate by putting his arm into the basket up to the elbow. it is still remembered today.

In a song that Bad Bunny takes out, along with ArchangelWhen his career was still taking off, the Puerto Rican artist makes that reference showing that he is not afraid of even the best and time has ended up proving him right, being now one of the most listened to artists on the planet.

In addition, the lyrics also have other mentions of the sport such as “I got used to always winning like 23” in the chorus, a phrase that needs no explanation either Michael Jordan or by Lebron James, Own All-Star Game Y David Ortiz, former Dominican baseball player.

The dressing room playlist

Kemba Walker – Eladio Carrión ft. Bad bunny

Faith – Sech

MIB – Myke Towers

It is bastard to be me – Bad Bunny ft. Anuel

Ronca freestyle – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny x LeBron James Special

Soccer and rumba – Anuel ft. Enrique Iglesias

I knew – Rauw Alejandro

That’s how I am – Anuel ft. Bad bunny

Necessary evil – Cauty ft. Lenny Tavarez

Intense perreo – Ankhal, Farruko, Guaynaa & Kevvo y Gan-Ga Remix – Bryant Myers ft. Anuel

My bed – Karol G

Narcos – Anuel

Pinky ring remix – Miky Woodz, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez

I don’t give a damn – Bad Bunny

2020 – Kevvo

She understood – Yandel ft. Arcangel and Farruko

Lalu – Omy de Oro

Uniform – The Academy

6 rings – Bad Bunny

You don’t put goat – Bad Bunny

The Difficult – Bad Bunny

The Bad – Sech

Bésame – Daddy Yankee, Zion & Lennox

Fulete – Anuel

Strawberry kiwi – Rauw Alejandro

<3 - Bad Bunny

Medusa – Jhay Cortez ft. Anuel and J Balvin

I didn’t put him down – Miky Woodz

Caro – Bad Bunny

I dress like this – Bad Bunny

From the heart – Bad Bunny

Se Nota – Juhn, Miky Woodz, Bryant Myers and Lary Over

Perfect – Anuel and Ozuna

Pro – Álvaro Diaz

P FKN R – Bad Bunny ft. Arcangel and Kendo Kaponi

Military – Bryant Myers ft. Chen, Farruko, El Alfa, Juliito and Omy de Oro

8/25 – Bad Bunny

Loyal – PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Bad Bunny and Drake

Ma ‘G – J Balvin

I’m a bandit – Ovi ft. Miky woodz

I got used to it – Arcangel ft. Bad bunny

