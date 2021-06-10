The 360º Challenge opens registrations with a venue to be revealed

06/10/2021 at 11:50 AM CEST

Sport.es

The WAA 360º does not give up in its endeavor to offer totally new challenges for lovers of the more extreme challenges. After announcing its independence from the Transgrancanaria after five years, the event will have its own idiosyncrasy, date and, soon, a new venue for the 2021 edition that It will take place between November 24 and 28. The Canary Islands will be the protagonist of the 360º, but the organization will keep the location of the event a secret for a few weeks.

Thus, the 360º Challenge promises a new adventure. The organization recommends interested participants not to issue their tickets or stays until the next few weeks, in which they can unveil the island that welcomes this striking challenge. Arista Eventos, organizer of this event, wants to place The Canary Islands as a world destination for mountaineering at all levels, and the intention is that the international draft and the following of the 360º, a race considered one of the toughest in the world, will expand to all the islands.

There will be a total of 200 places available for this 360º Challenge, in which the French brand WAA remains linked as sports sponsor and Fred. Olsen Express as official means of transport. The test will maintain the withdrawal of numbers on November 23, the start of the challenge on the 24th and the finish line until November 28. The tour, which as always will remain confidential up to a few days before setting off, you will have brutal mileage and elevation gain as usual and only suitable for the most experienced mountaineers.

Registrations will start today, June 10, and will be limited to just 200 places to guarantee monitoring and personalized security deployment for its participants. Those registered will be asked for a form of previous experience and mastery of orientation and navigation techniques, since the route will not be marked at any of the points. As the only help they will have their GPS devices to follow the race itinerary and the bases of life distributed throughout the route where they can stock up and rest.

This new adventure is just the beginning of the new era of this WAA 360º, which promises strong emotions for the coming years. The Canary Islands are a special terrain and the organization wants to make the most of its potential by looking for new challenges with which to export the nature of the archipelago. The first destination will be announced in the coming weeks and will undoubtedly generate great excitement.