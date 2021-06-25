The 3,500 tickets reserved for Croatia for the crossing with Spain have already been sold

06/24/2021

Croatian fans have already bought the 3,500 tickets that UEFA had reserved for them for the round of 16 match of the European Championship next Monday in Copenhagen, according to the sports daily Sportske novosti in Zagreb.

“In this game there will be no shortage of cheering the team of ‘los fiery'” and “the stands will be rojiblancas,” says that medium.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic assured today at a press conference that the Spanish team is excellent and full of good young players. He added, however, that the current world runner-up will have options if they manage to deprive the Spaniards of possession of the ball, since, he said, “they cannot stand the opponent keeping the ball.”

Livakovic considered that the Croatian team has followed a similar path to the Spanish, beating Scotland 3-1 in their last match of the group stage, after losing against England and drawing with the Czech Republic.

“That was the win we needed. We also had a splendid atmosphere before, but this win lifted us,” he explained.

“I think that now we will get better and better, that we will be stronger and stronger,” said the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper.

For his part, defender Josip Juranovic, from Legia de Varsovia, stressed that not only Spain, but also the Croatian team, have good players.

“Our self-confidence grew after the last win. Spain is a very good team, but we have to look at ourselves, see what players we have, especially in midfield,” he said.